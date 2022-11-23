KTM: 2023 Duke Lineup Revealed

The Austrian aristocracy continues with a 2023 refresh of KTM’s Duke range – and the Team Orange lineup includes the return of the 790 Duke!

Back in 2021, KTM opted to remove the 790 from their range, choosing instead to debut their 890 naked offering.

Now that KTM’s truest middleweight is back on the podium, we’ve got a list of stuff to gander.

the 2023 KTM 790 Duke, which is back for the new season! Media sourced from KTM’s press release.

The 2023 KTM 790 Duke shows off a 799cc LC8c parallel-twin, capable of 105hp @ 9000rpm, and 64 ft-lbs of torque @ 8000rpm. The Austrians have also tweaked the top-end of the linear torque curve to ensure riders can get maximum enjoyment out of the machine without having to worry about filling up at the nearest gas station.

Yank is directed by Dell’Orto, and the DOHC power plant boasts three ride aids with a few optional extra. Sport, Street and Rain modes accompany cornering-aware traction control and wheelie control, while the optional Track mode comes with its own list of perks:

Motor Slip Regulation (MSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Quickshifter

Nine levels of Traction Control adjustability

Launch Control

Wheelie Control Override

Anti-skid engine braking

Cruise control

Everything runs through a 5” TFT dash, which sit on a trellis chassis with WP suspension (spring-preload adjustability for the shock).

Expect KTM’s range to be available from December of this year onward, with the generic orange colorway joined by a newer black and grey motif. Back for 2023 unchanged are KTM’s 890 Duke R and 1290 Super Duke R Evo, with the 1290 Super Duke GT and 390 Duke following close after.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.