KTM Announced the 2020 890 Duke R Will Cost $11,699

Coming This Spring

There were rumors of an 890 Duke R, but now KTM has announced the motorcycle as a part of its lineup. It will come in the spring of this year. The motorcycle will come with an $11,699 price tag. That’s the starting price for the bike. I’m sure you’ll be able to add some accessories and other goodies to drive the price up if you want.

The KTM 890 Duke R will make just under 120 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque, which is a notable bump over the 790. The engine features much of the same design as the 790, but the displacement has been increased and so has the compression. Suspension for the bike is fully-adjustable WP Apex forks and rear shock. KTM also retuned the chassis of the bike to make it a much sharper and sportier machine. The company referred to the bike as a scalpel in its marketing content, and I believe that comparison is fitting.

Stopping power on the bike should be impressive. KTM put on Brembo Stylema four-piston brake calipers and 320 mm discs. There’s also BOSH 9.1 MP IMU that controls the cornering ABS. Also, the electronics helping control the bike have also been upgraded to make the bike additional displacement and power easily manageable.

Overall, it’s a killer looking bike. KTM shipped a bunch of them to North America ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, so there should be some out there for you to go buy.