Hands-On Review: Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jean

Breakdown A veteran of Klim’s Riding Jean product line in 2024 is the K FIFTY 1 Riding Jean. These regular-fit jeans offer high-level protection, comfort, and casual style while maintaining a competitive price. Design & Quality 95 Size & Fit 85 Comfort 85 Protection 85 Value for Money 100 Pros Great-looking riding jeans that can easily pass as streetwear to an unsuspecting eye Available in 4 different colorways High-quality, heavy-duty Cordura denim construction Very comfortable to ride in CE Level 1 knee and hip inserts are included in the purchase price Poron XRD impact foam tailbone insert Cons Extremely baggy and long fit that will need to be hemmed for riders under 6’ tall Can run warm on hot days without any ventilation features Velcro from armor pockets may rub on your skin and cause irritation Slightly higher price point than competing riding jeans 90 Buy Now RevZilla Klim

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of the K Fifty 1 Riding Jean by Klim:

The K Fifty 1 Riding jeans retail for $299.99

Casual regular-fit riding jean that offers immense protection

The jeans are offered in 4 different colors

The K Fifty 1 Riding jeans fit long out of the box, to correct this you can either cuff your pants or have them tailored

They are very comfortable to ride in for long periods, but some riders may experience chaffing.

Come equipped with CE-Level 1 protection that includes; partially lined 100% kevlar panels, D3O Evo hip and knee armor, Poron XRD impact foam tailbone piece, and heavy-duty Cordura denim

Klim K Fifty 1

If you ride motorcycles, you’ve probably heard the phrase “dress for the slide, not the ride”. Hearing this made me contemplate the lack of protection I had on my legs since I’d just been riding in regular jeans. I decided to scour the internet in search of some riding pants that could pass for regular jeans while maintaining safety. That is when I came across the Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jeans.

With thousands of positive reviews online, I was intrigued to secure a pair for myself. I reached out to Klim and they were kind enough to send me 2. Continue reading as Devan and I take you through a detailed review of the last month’s testing of these riding jeans to find out if they are worth the hype.

If you’re like me and find yourself struggling to find a good pair of riding jeans, check out our article: The Best Motorcycle Riding Jean for 2024

Design & Quality?

Eric Says:

The Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jeans are riding jeans that offer immense protection all while appearing as a regular pair of slacks. The riding jeans come in 4 classic jean colourways; Black, Stealth Blue, Dark Blue & Light Blue. The jeans have 5 pockets for when you’re strolling around your local Tim Hortons parking lot (2 front, 1 front coin, 2 rear). The buttons and metal bits that are usually found on jeans are all rubber which helps avoid scratches and dinks to your bike. Hip, Knee, and tailbone armor is hidden within the pants and is unnoticeable while wearing. The knee armor is easily adjustable as well through velcro. Lastly, there is a full mesh comfort line inside the pants.

Upon holding and wearing the pants for the very first time, I immediately noticed the difference between these pants and the regular jeans I’d been riding in. The Klim K Fifty 1’s had some weight to them due to the extensive list of design features and engineering that have gone into the pants, the quality is remarkable. I have no complaints concerning Design or Quality, I’m very pleased with the pants.

Design & Quality: 100%

Devan Says:

The Klim K Fifty 1’s looks identical to everyday street wear. From the outside, there aren’t any telltale signs that these pants are actually heavily reinforced for riding. I am a big fan of their 4 colorways, with the light blue and dark blue being my preference. From what I can tell online, the light blue has a very natural-looking wash, which again, makes these jeans very incognito.

In terms of quality, the jeans were free from defects and actually feel extremely well-made. I gave the rear pockets a solid pull to test the stitching and it held true. The front button and zipper feel durable, as do the belt loops. I have confidence that these jeans will hold up when I need them most.

Overall, I agree with Eric’s score with the exception of one issue I had with the design that ties into the fit/feel as well. These jeans are extremely baggy – beyond what I would consider regular-fit jeans to be. Baggy isn’t my style, and as such I had to remove a bit from my design rating.

Design & Quality: 90%

What Size Will Fit and Feel the Best?

Eric Says:

When it comes to shopping online, nothing is more annoying than buying a product that doesn’t fit because the reviews can’t agree on whether it’s true to size or not. This was the experience I had with the Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jeans, so let me spare you the trouble of having to exchange a pair if you plan on ordering!

The Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jeans are regular-fit jeans, they’re meant to have a baggier feel/style to them. The first time around, I listened to the reviews and sized down. I ordered a 32 instead of a 34 and regretted it when they came in. (For reference, I’m not a slender guy. I go to the gym often and am on the bulkier side) The issue I found with sizing down is that the waist, hip, butt, and thigh area is a bit tighter meanwhile the knee down of the jeans is baggy. I was not a fan of that tight feeling as it would be restricting while sitting down, which would make riding uncomfortable over long durations. It also made it difficult to put things in the pockets. Thus, I recommend sticking with your normal pant size for the best fit that these pants are trying to accomplish.

A nitpick I have with these jeans is that they are so freakishly long. I’m not sure why Klim decided to make the length the way it is, especially since they have a Tall version. If you’re a short king like myself, you’ll have to tailor the fit. Thankfully, Klim leaves a good chunk of jeans at the ankle which does not have the mesh liner. This portion of Jean is meant to be hemmed. So if you’re like me, buy some flowers or Starbucks, pull out the sewing machine, and politely ask your girlfriend, sister, wife, or mom to tailor your pantaloons.

If baggy pants aren’t your cup of tea, check out a review on Klims Straight Leg Fit Riding Jean KLIM K Fifty 2 Jeans “Legs In” Review

Size & Fit: 90%

Devan Says:

I got involved in this review when Eric told me he had a pair of riding jeans that were too small for him. As he’s mentioned, he sized down as per the advice of several reviews and found himself with a pair of jeans that were too tight around the thighs.

32 is my regular size and jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on this review. At the waist, the jeans fit perfectly. The jeans don’t have much stretch in the waist, so I can see why this would have been uncomfortable for Eric. If you’re typically between 32-34, definitely size up and invest in a quality belt. You’ll thank us for it later!

Aside from the waist, I struggled with the fit of these jeans. First off, as I previously mentioned, they’re extremely baggy. If that’s your style, these are the jeans for you! Personally, I prefer a more tailored fit, similar to how RAVEN Moto’s REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans fit me.

In addition, these pants are very long. I’m 5’10” and could afford to hem approx. 4” off the length. With that, I will be able to comfortably sit on my bike and have the jeans cover my boots. If you are a shorter ride, be warned! You will need to make adjustments to these jeans to ride. For those of you well over 6’, you will likely be able to get away with not touching the length.

Much like the Akin Moto Wrench Motorcycle Pants, they’re purposely made this way to offer complete protection. I understand why they do it, but would love to see this mentioned on their product page so that riders can make an informed decision.

Size & Fit – 80%

Are They Comfy?

Eric Says:

When purchasing any kind of riding gear, comfort should always be an integral factor in your final decision. There’s nothing worse than being on a long ride and experiencing an ache, itch, or pain from your protective gear. With that being said, the K Fifty 1 riding jeans are quite comfortable. After I got the correct size and tailored the length, the pants felt great. Given that they are a relaxed fit and offer generous legroom, the K Fifty 1 riding jeans allow for unrestricted movement, making them ideal for everyday wear and activities like running errands or casual outings when you’re not riding your motorcycle.

There are 3 main nitpicks that I have with these jeans when it comes to comfort. First, since they are heavy-duty protective riding pants, they aren’t the most breathable pants on hot summer days. I found on long rides in 30-degree weather my legs were getting pretty toasty, but that’s the price to pay for this level of protection.

Secondly, I experienced an itching/rubbing discomfort on my knees while riding. The knee pads have a velcro system so that you may insert them through the mesh. This velcro bulge tends to rub on my knees while riding. It’s not unbearable, but it is quite annoying.

Thirdly, the full mesh comfort liner caused chafing during long rides on hot days. I found that my butt and glute area was irritated from my skin rubbing on the liner. It reminded me of how swimming trunks with liners can give discomfort in the butt/glute area.

Comfort: 80%

Devan Says:

Unlike Eric, I didn’t have any issues when it came to the comfort of these pants. In fact, I found them to be much nicer to ride in than the RAVEN Moto Arcane Armored Cargo Joggers I had primarily been riding in before this review.

I will give credit where credit is due and admit that the bagginess of the jeans did contribute to how comfortable they were. I didn’t feel any tightness in the legs, had a nice breeze up the cuff for ventilation, and hardly noticed I was wearing armor.

On the topic of armor, the included inserts are thin and flexible. I will expand on this more below, but those of you who’ve worn cheap armor before will immediately feel the difference between that, and what’s included with these jeans. The armor is high-quality, thin, and very flexible.

After struggling to identify an area of improvement, might I suggest to Klim that they overlap the velcro in the armor pockets with a hair more of the comfort liner to prevent any accidental contact with the rider’s skin, thus itching as Eric mentioned.

Comfort: 95%

Complete Riding Protection

Eric Says:

Klims K Fifty 1 Riding Jean isn’t just a regular old pair of jeans that can get you by during your motorcycle safety course. These pants come fully equipped with provided rider protection in every crevice and even on your crack! (seriously, there’s even tailbone armor) These jeans are partially lined with 100% kevlar panels, D3O Evo hip and knee armor, Poron XRD impact foam tailbone piece, and are made of heavy-duty Cordura denim.

Unlike Devan, this is my first pair of riding pants, before this, I was just wearing jeans. The first time I put these on and went for a ride I felt like I was a knight suiting up into my armor and getting ready for a siege. As you sit onto your bike, all of the comfortable armor rests upon the part of the body it is designed to protect without sacrificing comfort.

As Devan mentioned, these jeans come fully equipped with CE-level 1 armor. In basic terms, CE is a kilonewton force absorption and transmission rating on the object. Therefore, the difference between CE-Level 1 and CE-Level 2 is the amount of force you are protected from. This could potentially make the difference between a broken knee and a bone bruise. It would have been perfect if these pants came with CE-Level 2 protection, however since they don’t, owners will have to make that upgrade at their own cost. However, they are still high-quality pads so I intend to continue riding with them.

Protection: 95%

Devan Says:

I’ve worn a fair amount of riding pants in my time reviewing gear. From what I’ve seen, each pair of riding pants has a similar protection offering: hip and knee armor inserts combined with a Kevlar lining on high-impact areas.

The Klim K Fifty 1 Riding jeans follow the same structure, however, they have an additional armor insert on the tailbone. This is the first time I’ve come across a pair of riding jeans with the tailbone insert, and I’m a big fan of it.

To clarify, included in the price of the Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jeans are CE level 1 knee and hip inserts, along with the aforementioned tailbone pad. I would’ve loved to see CE Level 2 pads included, but the D3O Evo inserts provided feel very durable and high quality. I like that they have perforations in them to assist with ventilation and have a fairly sleek, discreet profile.

Protection: 85%

Are the Klim K Fifty 1 Riding Jeans Worth Your Money?

Devan Says:

There’s a reason these jeans are one of the highest-rated riding jeans on RevZilla.

While the price tag is slightly higher than other riding jeans on the market, the quality of these jeans makes up the difference. When buying riding gear, confidence on the road that you’re protected is far more valuable than a $30-$50 difference. In addition, there aren’t many jeans on the market, including high-end armor, such as the D3O Evo inserts and tailbone pads.

Value for Money: 100%

Eric Says:

The last month of testing and reviewing these pants has been an absolute pleasure. I find them very comfortable, good looking and they come with substantial protective armor for your knees, hips, and tailbone.

As Devan mentioned, they are a bit pricey, but how much is your skin worth? It’s safe to say we’re both delighted with these pants, and we’re confident that you will be too!

Value for Money: 100%