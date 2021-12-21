Indian Teams Up with Wheels and Waves Festival To Debut Custom Build-Off Competition

Four European Builders, Four Bikes – And One Could Go Home With You

These are the parameters of the new custom build-off competition that Indian Motorcycles has put in motion, together with the Wheels and Waves festival.

America’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer has commissioned four builders for the ‘Indian Motorcycle X Wheels & Waves Indian Chief Design Competition,’ each having created a thematic design based on an Indian motorcycle.

Now that the creators are finished cleaning their proverbial brushes, it’ll be up to the public and the panel of List A voters to decide who wins the competition.

On top of the usual clout associated with such a win, Indian’s press release tells us that a voter will be chosen at random to take home the winning bike – no take-backsies, she’ll be yours for keeps.

Indian X W&W Competition Judges:

1. Ola Stenegärd , “the designer of the new Chief and custom motorcycle builder.”

2. Roland Sands , “one of the most famous custom builders on the planet.”

Paul D’Orleans 3. , “founder of the Vintagent social media channels.”

4. Michael Lichter , “professional motorcycle photographer.”

5. Tadashi Kono , “freelance motorcycle writer.”

6. Katherina Weber , “custom motorcycle critic and journalist.”

Eager to get a chance at winning the bike?

The process is simple:

Head over to their press release on Indian’s official website Select an image of the four bikes in attendance to learn more about the builds (be sure to check them all out – the TLC on these machines is stunning). Enter your personal credentials under your bike of choice to cast your vote, and Bob’s your uncle – that’s all there is to it.

Let’s get a closer look at each build:

Bike Entry #1: LUCKY CAT GARAGE

Designer: Laurence & Sébastien

Project name: “The Spanking Chief”

Indian’s press release tells us that “Lucky Cat Garage is, above all, the love story of Laurence & Sébastien who share the same passion for motorcycles, crafts, and decorative arts.”

“Always creative, they never hesitate to come up with innovative projects with a touch of humor and great attention to detail.”

For this project, the idea was to “quickly propel the aesthetics of this Indian Motorcycle into an ‘old school racing’ theme, a 2 in 1 exhaust and a custom fairing that allows the ‘Sunset Waves’ decoration to take on its full dimension (a way to pay tribute to the event, but also to showcase the phenomenal torque of the engine block that equips the Chief!).”

The end result?

“An Indian Motorcycle with street drag potential ready to do battle at Punks Peak but which will also not go unnoticed in front of the beautiful terraces of the Basque countryside.”

Very cool.

Bike Entry #1: BAAK

Designer: Rémi Réguin

“After having been an optician, Rémi focused on his passion in 2012 and became a trendsetter by creating BAAK Motocyclettes.”

“Self-taught, he directs BAAK and each personalization project.”

“Today, the company offers parts for cars and motorcycles, a bespoke service, adventures, as well as a collection of clothing.”

“Rémi Réguin is now leading his company towards a complete brand that combines beauty, utility, and functionality.”

Bike Entry #1: MYSTIC MECHANIC

Designer: François Crèche

“François Crèche, a graduate of the Brassart school and a tenant at the Beaux-Arts in Tours and then in Paris, François began his career in Paris where he carried out communication campaigns and global identities for a wide variety of clients in an advertising agency.”

“He founded his own Design Workshop in 2001, specializing in merchandising, publishing and packaging, then developed it in 2009 to devote himself to brand creation.”

“At the same time, François discovered the world of American motorcycles, including Indian Motorcycle, with which he fell in love and decided to orient himself in the development of mechanical projects. After three sabbaticals dedicated to traveling, exploring the planet, contemplating these different cultural, artistic and emotional riches, he decided in 2018 to found a creative workshop in the south of France.”

“Mystic Mechanic is exclusively dedicated to his two passions: design and motorcycles. Its know-how is in the making of unique motorcycles; he shapes custom-made mechanical parts, produces original paintings, personalizes graphics, and adapts patinas, all in the spirit of the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. A permanent desire drives him: to give a soul to his achievements.”

Bike Entry #1: TANK MACHINE

Designer: Clément Molina

Project name: “GRIND Machine.”

“The Concept Tank Machine is a Workshop in the Paris region founded in 2015 by Clément Molina specializing in Motorcycle Design, customization and the development of Plug & Play Kits.”

“The workshop has always had a special link with the Indian Motorcycle brand and Wheels & Waves, which is why today the Tank Machine team is joining forces with Antonin Bazin from the ‘RiseDesign.fr’ Agency to merge their ‘Board Culture.’”

“Together, they are proud to offer you this version of the Indian Chief called ‘GRIND Machine’ with a radically stripped bobber style combined with a totally ‘ground’ finish.”

