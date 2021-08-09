Motorcycle NewsFeaturesIndian MotorcycleMotorcycle Builders

Indian Larry, Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki Take On Indian Motorcycle Build

Custom Giants Indian Larry, Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki on their custom Indian Motorcycle

On April 14, Indian Motorcycles made headlines by announcing a series of customization projects in the works – models based on the 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse, to show the incredible versatility of the bike. 

Paul Cox, Custom Bike Builder
Paul Cox, Custom Bike Builder

Three renowned V-twin custom builders were selected and given full rein to create a completely custom representation and interpretation of the Chief.

At the canvas were Indian Larry, a motorcycle builder, stunt rider, and artist, alongside custom bike build giants Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki – a trifecta of talent, working together to create a masterpiece. 

The recipient of this gorgeous beauty? None other than Nikko Hurtado – a tattoo artist known for his stunning work in hyper-realism and color. 

Nikko Hurtado, Tattoo Artist
Nikko Hurtado, Tattoo Artist

The custom-built motorcycle will be debuting at Michael Lichter’s custom motorcycle gallery at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

If you’re there already, you’ll be able to see the bike on August 8, 12:00-4:30 pm MT, and August 9-11, from 2:00 pm-10:00 pm MT.

Keino Sasaki, Custom Motorcycle builder
Keino Sasaki, Custom Motorcycle builder

We’ll leave you with the list of customizations the power trifecta applied to this bike – they’re juicy as heck.

Paul Cox:

  • Handmade girder front end 
  • Custom rear end set up (shorter/bobbed rear fender and more traditional external struts that mount at the swingarm to get the fender to ride close to the tire)
  • traditional Indian Motorcycle headdress tail light integrated onto the rear fender.
  • Custom leather seat with the Indian Motorcycle script logo etched into the leather 
  • Modified clutch to a hand shift/foot clutch (jockey shift) set up
  • custom paint job using his own “Soylent Green” paint with metal flake, and light green/teal pinstriping

Keino Sasaki:

  • spoke lacing on the 21-inch spoke front wheel and Avon tires
  • Custom-built, slightly recessed tank to showcase 4” touchscreen display with RideCommand, while still allowing functionality for the fuel pump and front mounting points.
  • Custom exhaust system
Indian Larry, Chopper shaman and bike builder
Indian Larry, Chopper shaman and bike builder

Complete the job with an old-school headlamp and custom risers, adjusted motor, drivetrain, and ignition switch, and the result is swoon-worthy. 

A huge congrats to Nikko Hurtado for his new babe.

Naturally, we had to pull out the good ol’ photo gallery. There’s no way we aren’t for something like this. 

Enjoy the photos – we certainly are.

Nikko Hurtado sitting on his bike with Paul Cox, Indian Larry and Keino Sasaki around him.
Nikko Hurtado, sitting astride the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
Nikko Hurtado, next to his bike - the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
the clutch side of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
a pipe side view of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
A pipe-side view of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
A tank side view of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
a view of the seat and tank cover of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
The leather tooling, performed by Paul Cox, on the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
a view from above of the leather tooling completed by Paul Cox on the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
The custom taillight, done by Paul Cox, on the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
a rear 3/4 view of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
a rear fender view of the integrated taillight, done by Paul Cox, on the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
A front quarter view of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
a Tank front end view of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
A close-up of the recessed tank completed by Keino Sasaki, on the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
the Custom exhaust, built by Keino Sasaki, on the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
The iconic hand clutch of the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
Indian Larry and Paul Cox taking a peek at the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki
Indian Larry and Paul Cox next to the custom motorcycle built by Indian Larry, Paul Cox, and Keino Sasaki

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *