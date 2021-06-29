Indian Motorcycles Reveals AFT Season Results at Lima Half-Mile

Indian Motorcycles factory rider (and two-time Grand National Champion) Briar Bauman has just taken first place at Indian Motorcycles’ own American Flat Track (AFT) season – and he’s tearing up the track with his 18th career win – a second SuperTwins class victory for the Lima Half-Mile.

Fellow Indian riders Brandon Robinson and Jared Vanderkooi also share the podium this season, with Vanderkooi logging his third of the season and Robinson also punching out back-to-back second-place finishes after winning last week’s Oklahoma City Mile I.

Bauman currently tops the leaderboard at 139 points, with Robinson following closely behind at 127 points. Sitting in third is Jared Mees, with 116 points.

Out of seven races, the three riders have boasted two wins apiece – Bauman with six podium finishes.

“This is the same track I secured my first Twins win on back in 2017”, says Bauman, “so to be able to come in tonight, in front of a sold-out crowd, and take the podium after a dramatic battle is pretty special.”

“We knew we were going to have fierce competition, so to have bar-to-bar action and come out on top means a lot to our team and gives us a boost of confidence as we look to the second half of the season.”

Bauman and Robinson will continue to vie for the top position of the leaderboard at the continuation of the 2021 AFT season on July 17, at the DuQuoin Mile.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, head over to Indian Motorcycle’s website – and make sure to stay tuned on WebBikeWorld.