Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spyshots Show a Major Facelift

Hold on to your helmets – we’ve just been given a peek at a new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 in the testing phase – and it’s getting one heck of a facelift.

According to a report from MCN, the ‘dinky retro’ from Husqvarna will still be housing a new engine – the same that’s also being tested in the newest KTM RC390 and in the Duke 390.

Looking closer at the photos, we see what appears to be that new engine and new frame and subframe, among various other new bits and bobs. We also see what appears to be a new – and very light – alloy lattice swingarm.

Add it all up, and we can safely say that the Swedish-origin Austrian company is likely bringing out a prettier (insert opinion) bike with a lighter, nimbler feel that still complies with current Euro-5 Regulations.

Long story short, we’re not just getting another aesthetic recycled project from Husky with this Svartpilen – though whether it’s a major overhaul or a ground-up redesign is yet to be determined.

Obviously, there are a couple of rules that Husky will likely abide by for the sake of business smarts.

The bike has to stay A2 license-friendly, and as such, will likely not be boosted up from the current 47bhp.

The bike is also extremely popular as a scoot about town – both due to the weight as well as the reasonable power and the fact that it’s beginner-friendly. Highly unlikely that Husky will tamper too much with this either, seeing as there is big money to be made from the wide world of men and women dreaming of getting their legs around a two-wheeled beastie.

Time will tell what they give us – in the meantime, make sure to check the specs of other Husky models from wBW’s archives.

