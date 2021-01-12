KTM’s 125 and 390 Duke Come Euro 5 Compliant For 2021

The Euro 5 Bug Bites The Duke Brothers

Manufacturers have come a long way when it comes to bringing “cool” styling features to low displacement motorcycles, and KTM’s lineup of small bikes are no different. They look directly related to their enormous (in comparison) 1290 brothers, and now – most importantly – come fully Euro 5 compliant.

If you happen to live in Europe and are plagued with a particular case of “I’m stuck riding A1-level motorcycles”, the 125 Duke is your most aggressive-looking option available. Despite being the smallest motorcycle that KTM produces, you still get the benefit of having a flashy motorcycle to show off to your friends. The motorcycle comes complete with a 125cc engine producing 15 horsepower, WP suspension, inverted USD front work, and ByBre disk brakes in the front and rear. KTM wants you to know that you aren’t missing out on many features when you’re stuck buying a 125.

The 390 Duke is the next step up in the ‘Dukevolution’. This bike triples the displacement and horsepower of the 125, bringing the total power figures up to 44 horsepower. If that is intimidating to a young, new rider; fear not. ABS is here to save the day. Beyond the addition of ABS, you’ll also find yourself with a slipper clutch, WP front work, and fully adjustable rear suspension.

As previously mentioned (and the entire reasoning for making this article, to begin with), the new baby-Duke brothers will be fully Euro 5 compliant and come in grey or white. If you’re limited to an A2 or A1 license and are in the market for an aggressive looking bike that doesn’t compromise features and performance, take a spin on the new Dukes at your local KTM dealership.