Husqvarna’s Rugged and Compact Road Machine: The Svartpilen 401
The Svartpilen 401 is a compact street scrambler from Swedish brand Husqvarna. Despite its rugged appearance, it’s one of the more road-focused models in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. While it looks like it’s able to tackle tough trails, it’s actually designed for street riding. This European-made street scrambler is the ideal motorcycle for riders looking for a reliable commuter with an adventurous side.
It may sport an iconic silhouette, but it boasts modern technology. The heart of the Svartpilen 401 is a contemporary 373 cc single-cylinder engine—the same unit found in the KTM 390 Duke. The maximum output is rated at 44 horsepower, complemented with 27.3 lb-ft of peak torque.
The engine is held in place with a sophisticated trellis frame made from hydroformed chromium-molybdenum. Other highlights of the rolling chassis include WP Apex suspension, ByBre brakes, a set of 17” spoked rims, and distinctive LED lighting. Aluminum components, ABS, and an unforgettable aesthetic, all feature as standard.
For 2021, the Svartpilen 401 is available in a silver color scheme.
The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is expected to start at $4,999 USD / $6,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,999 USD / $6,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Rugged protective parts
- Advanced WP Apex suspension
- BYBRE brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 44 HP
- Torque: 27.3 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 335 lbs (152 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 in (835 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 390 Duke
- Honda CB300R
- BMW G 310 GS
2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications
|
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|CO2 emissions
|77 g/km
|Displacement
|373 cm³
|EMS
|Bosch EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|3.6 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|152 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|ABS
|two channel Bosch 10.1MB
|Front brake disc diameter
|300 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|230 mm
|Front brake
|Four-piston radial fixed calliper
|Rear brake
|Single-piston floating calliper
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 43
|Ground clearance
|145 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Seat height
|835 mm
|Steering head angle
|65 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|142 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|142 mm
