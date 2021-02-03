Husqvarna’s Rugged and Compact Road Machine: The Svartpilen 401

The Svartpilen 401 is a compact street scrambler from Swedish brand Husqvarna. Despite its rugged appearance, it’s one of the more road-focused models in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. While it looks like it’s able to tackle tough trails, it’s actually designed for street riding. This European-made street scrambler is the ideal motorcycle for riders looking for a reliable commuter with an adventurous side.

It may sport an iconic silhouette, but it boasts modern technology. The heart of the Svartpilen 401 is a contemporary 373 cc single-cylinder engine—the same unit found in the KTM 390 Duke. The maximum output is rated at 44 horsepower, complemented with 27.3 lb-ft of peak torque.

The engine is held in place with a sophisticated trellis frame made from hydroformed chromium-molybdenum. Other highlights of the rolling chassis include WP Apex suspension, ByBre brakes, a set of 17” spoked rims, and distinctive LED lighting. Aluminum components, ABS, and an unforgettable aesthetic, all feature as standard.

For 2021, the Svartpilen 401 is available in a silver color scheme.

The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is expected to start at $4,999 USD / $6,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,999 USD / $6,999 CAD

$4,999 USD / $6,999 CAD Key Features: Rugged protective parts Advanced WP Apex suspension BYBRE brakes

Main Specs Engine: 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 44 HP

44 HP Torque: 27.3 lbs-ft

27.3 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 335 lbs (152 kg)

335 lbs (152 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 in (835 mm) Competitors KTM 390 Duke

Honda CB300R

BMW G 310 GS

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated CO 2 emissions 77 g/km Displacement 373 cm³ EMS Bosch EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 3.6 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 152 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l ABS two channel Bosch 10.1MB Front brake disc diameter 300 mm Rear brake disc diameter 230 mm Front brake Four-piston radial fixed calliper Rear brake Single-piston floating calliper Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 145 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 835 mm Steering head angle 65 ° Suspension travel (front) 142 mm Suspension travel (rear) 142 mm

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Features

Engine & Gearbox The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a modern 373cc single-cylinder engine that is remarkably compact. With 37Nm of torque from low down in the RPM range and a 6-speed gearbox, it is perfect for urban riding. The electronic fuel injection is operated by a ride-by-wire system and delivers a controlled and refined power. With a peak horsepower of 32 kW (44 hp), the SVARTPILEN is accessible to a wide variety of riders, while its lightweight construction means the power-to-weight ratio will also excite more experienced riders. For added convenience, the gearbox is linked to an easy shift sensor which allows the rider to make seamless up and down shifts without the use of the clutch. The sensor works by relaying the moment the rider actuates the gear lever to the ECU which in turn matches engine parameters to allow a simple gear change at any RPM or engine load.

Frame The lightweight trellis frame is constructed to ensure precise handling and deliver confidence in all conditions. By using high grade chromium molybdenum tubular steel, detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider through precisely engineered torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex. This guarantees advanced agility and stability, combined with perfect weight distribution and a tight turning circle – highly useful in urban environments.</p>



Brakes The Svartpilen 401 is fitted with hydraulic ByBre brake callipers, which are manufactured to the highest standards, and in combination with 320mm front and 230mm rear perforated steel discs, deliver controllable and confident braking performance. Additionally, the Svartpilen 401 uses a state-of-the-art Bosch ABS system, ensuring the highest level of safety in varying braking conditions.</p>



Suspension The WP suspension on the Svartpilen 401 is made to exacting standards, ensuring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. The front suspension features 43 mm open cartridge forks, while the rear features a progressive damping system connected directly to the swingarm. The high-quality components offer dynamic handling ideal for busy urban environments.</p>



Exterior Reduced to an authentic mix of classic thinking and modern design. This Svartpilen 401 is synonymous with the Swedish heritage of Husqvarna Motorcycles. The lightweight and narrow bodywork is shaped into the Svartpilen 401’s design and intelligently allows for seamless movement while riding. Its dark colour, rugged tyres and protective parts give the motorcycle a rigorous look to match its urban exploration intentions.</p>



Wheels The 17" spoked wheels are a design highlight of the Svartpilen 401. The wheels offer a unique sense of style and are also very robust, offering premium reliability on unpredictable and challenging urban terrain.</p>



Control Zone & Triple Clamp Offroad style handlebars and risers attach to stylishly forged aluminium triple clamps, central to the control zone of the Svartpilen 401. In keeping with the minimalistic look of the authentic design, the control zone is not obstructed by any fairings and simply features a digital display unit with the necessary information.</p>



Lights The front and rear lights are distinct elements on the Svartpilen 401 and use the latest LED technology, the lights are more than just designer pieces and offer advanced lighting performance and visibility in urban environments.</p>



Seat The seat of the Svartpilen 401 uses high-quality foam and leather fabric, which, despite its reduced appearance, remains comfortable for the rider. Extending from the main bodywork and seamlessly floating above the rear wheel, the seat adds to the timeless design and unique riding experience the Svartpilen 401 provides.</p>



2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Photos

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Videos