Honda’s Hornet is a Parallel Twin! 

Well, folks, it’s finally confirmed.

For 2023, Honda’s new Hornet will purportedly show off a twin-engine.

With multiple previous models carrying Honda’s ‘Hornet’ moniker, we weren’t quite sure how the Japanese marque would rate the new Streetfighter.

In a recent reveal showing test footage and details, however, we’re told that the Hornet will carry ‘a 755cc Parallel-Twin 8-valve Unicam engine with a 270° crank.’(via Motorcycle.com).

That means 90.5 pretty ponies @ 9500rpm, 55.3lb-ft. @ 7250rpm, and ‘exhilarating top-end punch with a full-fat measure of mid-range torque.’

A view of the Honda Hornet, as well as her twin heart. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com

The specs might be exciting, but I really nerd out over the fact that the dude in charge of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade project will be leading development of the Honda Hornet.

It’s no small feat to ‘design a bike for as many riders who longed to ride a super sports bike well as possible’ – and yet Fuyuki Hosokawa did just that for the Fireblade.

Their agenda for the Hornet?

“Our aim has always been to match these to the lightest, most agile handling possible, to make every ride – even in town – as engaging and fulfilling as possible,” says Hosokawa in the report.

“Before starting this project…we knew that it was essential to keep the classic Hornet top end power ‘hit’ and at the same time, as a new generation Hornet for modern times, we wanted the engine to have a really strong torquey feel and ‘throbbing’ sensation at low to mid rpm.”

“…we had to develop an all-new short-stroke twin-cylinder engine, with a 270° crankshaft. This would not only deliver that top-end rush, but also the sporty low-down torque, ideal for riding in urban environments and powering out of corners on the open road.”

It is anticipated that the Hornet will be revealed at Intermot this coming October, with a second bike reveal expected at EICMA (this will depend on whether the Honda XL750 Transalp will be ready by then, or if it will even carry the Hornet engine); that means that the bike will have had extra time between then and when it was originally unveiled at 2021 EICMA last year.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting su know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.