Dainese is Recalling 2,142 AGV Tourmodular Helmets

|
In a neat about-twist, we have found a recall affecting multiple thousands of AGV Tourmodular helmets.
Recall history and related concerns
According to the NHTSA’s official Safety Recall report, a micrometric buckle at the bottom of the helmet is designed to engage automatically… only there was a worry that it wouldn’t after prolonged use.
The issue began back in December of 2022 when a rider complained of a ratchet that wasn’t clicking into place on the chin buckle.
|
– Part 573 Safety Recall Report #24E-014 (NHTSA)
In 2023, Dainese began inspections, and it was noted that many of the buckle components were considered “out-of-tolerance” (outside the tolerated area of misalignment) for the brand’s quality levels.
It should be noted that while the automatic part of the buckle wasn’t always working, a manual engagement of the buckle had the thing working as it should.
By June, Dainese had frozen shipments from its helmet supplier and to Dainese’s direct customers, instilling additional testing that later included a go-no-go jig for the problematic holes in the two frames.
July had the company checking 100% of all AGV Tourmodular helmets, with a 0% failure rate.
February saw the issue brought to the big boss (CEO) for a look; in that same month, Dainese decided to conduct a safety campaign on behalf of providing top-tier products to their customers.
What is Dainese’s solution to the faulty ratchet?
According to the recall, Dainese will provide lubricant for the ratchet, to ensure that friction doesn’t deteriorate the vulnerable componentry (regardless of the fact that all componentry has been logged as good-to-go).
If you have been affected – or know someone affected – by this recall, expect Dainese to contact you around April 12th of this year.
What can I do about this recall?
Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Triumph’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
|
Dainese Customer Service
Telephone #:1-855-327-5639
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
Recall #: 24E-014
Do you know someone who might be affected by this recall?