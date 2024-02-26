Dainese is Recalling 2,142 AGV Tourmodular Helmets

Dainese is recalling an estimated 2,142 AGV Tourmodular helmets due to a buckle rachet that may fail to click into place

Out-of-tolerance componentry in need of maintenancing will be serviced with lubricant by Dainese at no extra cost

Owners and dealers are anticipated to be notified on April 12th of this year (2024)

Dainese is not aware of any deaths or injuries reports in any markets, and all buckle failure claims were made outside the United States.

In a neat about-twist, we have found a recall affecting multiple thousands of AGV Tourmodular helmets.

A view of an AGV Tourmodular helmet. Media provided by Dainese.

Recall history and related concerns

According to the NHTSA’s official Safety Recall report, a micrometric buckle at the bottom of the helmet is designed to engage automatically… only there was a worry that it wouldn’t after prolonged use.

The issue began back in December of 2022 when a rider complained of a ratchet that wasn’t clicking into place on the chin buckle.

The out-of-tolerances could result in excess friction, which overtime, could prevent the red engagement lever from automatically engaging.” – Part 573 Safety Recall Report #24E-014 ( NHTSA )

In 2023, Dainese began inspections, and it was noted that many of the buckle components were considered “out-of-tolerance” (outside the tolerated area of misalignment) for the brand’s quality levels.

It should be noted that while the automatic part of the buckle wasn’t always working, a manual engagement of the buckle had the thing working as it should.

By June, Dainese had frozen shipments from its helmet supplier and to Dainese’s direct customers, instilling additional testing that later included a go-no-go jig for the problematic holes in the two frames.

July had the company checking 100% of all AGV Tourmodular helmets, with a 0% failure rate.

February saw the issue brought to the big boss (CEO) for a look; in that same month, Dainese decided to conduct a safety campaign on behalf of providing top-tier products to their customers.

A view of an AGV Tourmodular helmet. Media provided by Dainese.

What is Dainese’s solution to the faulty ratchet?

According to the recall, Dainese will provide lubricant for the ratchet, to ensure that friction doesn’t deteriorate the vulnerable componentry (regardless of the fact that all componentry has been logged as good-to-go).

If you have been affected – or know someone affected – by this recall, expect Dainese to contact you around April 12th of this year.

A view of an AGV Tourmodular helmet. Media provided by Dainese.

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Dainese's Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Dainese Customer Service Telephone #:1-855-327-5639 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Recall #: 24E-014 www.nhtsa.gov

