Harley-Davidson: New Evidence Points to Smaller Pan America Variants

Remember that pair of Pan America mirrors we found online that talked about an RH975 model AND an RH1250S model – and that set of media submitted by our man Jim Pruner showing a locking gas cap that “fits ’21-later RA965S, RA975, RA1250 and RA1250S models?”

Well, we now have additional evidence of these new, smaller Pan Americas (Americaninos?).

The smaller-displacement machines are manifesting in documentation from both Harley-Davidson and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), found by Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com.

As we know by now, ‘RA1250/RA1250S’ is the code name for the new Pan America 1250/1250S, with the ‘RA’ designation reserved for the model.

Given that Harley’s 1250cc Max Revolution heart beats at a smaller (975cc) capacity in their ‘RH’ Nightster model, chucking a smaller engine of the same name into a more compact power package would certainly hit today’s market on the button.

(We should mention, the RA975 and RA975s duo isn’t mentioned in the major languages of the prominent motorcycle markets, but it IS in nine other languages – Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovenia, and Ukraine – in a set of installation instructions for a pair of accessory mirrors).

All this has us thinking a smaller Pan America is in the cards still for 2022…as long as H-D files the paperwork in time. If not, the RA975 and RA975S will be 2023 beasties.

There’s more proving the existence of these proverbial unicorns, too; according to three sets of manufacturer communications on the NHTSA website, there’s a 2022 RA975 and RA975S getting tweaked alongside the RA1250S Pan America and RH975 Nightster.

