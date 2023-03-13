Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

Harley-Davidson X350 Breaks Cover in China

Detuned RA Variant Headed for America's HD Riding Academy

A view of Harley-Davidson's 2023 X350, the RA variant of which will be headed for America's HD Riding Academy. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.
Up until today, we would have offered that Harley-Davidson’s smallest model was their Street® 500 – a bike boasting 41hp, a 28” seat height, and a wet weight of 489lb. 

Now, however, the long-anticipated Harley-Dadvison X350 has debuted for Chinese markets sporting a lightweight 430lbs and a mere 36 ponies – and considering the RA detuned variant will be in our own Harley-Davidson Rider Academy programs, we decided to talk about it. 

A view of Harley-Davidson's 2023 X350, the RA variant of which will be headed for America's HD Riding Academy. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.
According to coverage from Motorcycle.com, specs for this 353cc beastie don’t come with requisite engine speeds, though we ARE given the torque, which sits at 22.9lb-ft. @ 7,000rpm – all punting out of a decidedly non-HD-esque liquid-cooled, eight-valve Parallel-Twin heart. 

The Riding academy version will also purportedly weigh 10 lbs more (and feature a detune of 13 ponies to 23hp), likely due to the protective bar system the Academy will be using for the lessons. 

Added to this is the seat height, with the X350 coming in at around 32” and the Riding Academy variant clocking 30” for versatility – all floating on a “41mm inverted fork with adjustable rebound damping, and a single rear shock offering adjustable preload and rebound damping.”

A view of Harley-Davidson's 2023 X350, the RA variant of which will be headed for America's HD Riding Academy. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.
Brakes will be the honor of a very nice dual four-piston caliper set, while rolling duties depend on the bike; China will apparently be getting Pirelli Angel ST rubber, while the RA variant will get an Angel CT pair. 

All told, we are looking at a bike with a higher seat, a neutral/upright riding position, three available colors (black/orange/silver), and “a price tag of ¥33,388, which is about US$4,840.”

A view of Harley-Davidson's 2023 X350, the RA variant of which will be headed for America's HD Riding Academy. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.
Here’s the full list of specs for Harley-Davidson’s 2023 X350:

2023 Harley-Davidson X 350 Specifications
Engine Type Liquid-cooled, eight-valve Parallel-Twin
Displacement 353cc
Bore x Stroke 70.5 mm x 45.2 mm
Compression Ratio 11.9:1
Fuel System Electronic Air Intake Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Exhaust 2 in 1 short out
Horsepower 36 hp
Torque 22.9 lb-ft. at 7,000 rpm (claimed)
Main Drive Chain, 82/31
Gear Ratios 1st – 3.167
2nd – 2.056
3rd – 1.556
4th – 1.333
5th – 1.19
6th – 1
Front Suspension 41mm inverted rebound adjustable
Rear Suspension Oil-air separation, rebound damping adjustable, preload adjustable shock absorber
Front Brake Twin Fixed Four-Piston Calipers
Rear Brake Single Sliding Piston
Front Wheel Cast aluminum
Rear Wheel Cast aluminum
Front Tire Pirelli Angel ST 120/70-ZR17/58W
Rear Tire 160/60-ZR17/69W
Lighting All LED
Instrumentation Combined Electronic Instrument Stepper Motor Indicates Vehicle Speed, Digital Indicates Speed, Hour, Total Travel, Two-Way (A+B), Km/Mile Indication
Ground Clearance 7.3 inches
Rake 24.8°
Trail 5.5 inches
Length 83.1 inches
Wheelbase 55.5 inches
Seat Height 32.2 inches
Fuel Capacity 3.6 gallons
Oil Capacity (With Filter) 0.8 gallons
Maximum Lean Angle 51° left, 52° right
Fuel Economy 47.5 mpg (claimed)
Curb Weight 430 pounds (claimed)

What do you think of Harley’s new X350?

*Media sourced from Motorcycle.com*