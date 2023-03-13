Harley-Davidson X350 Breaks Cover in China

Up until today, we would have offered that Harley-Davidson’s smallest model was their Street® 500 – a bike boasting 41hp, a 28” seat height, and a wet weight of 489lb.

Now, however, the long-anticipated Harley-Dadvison X350 has debuted for Chinese markets sporting a lightweight 430lbs and a mere 36 ponies – and considering the RA detuned variant will be in our own Harley-Davidson Rider Academy programs, we decided to talk about it.

According to coverage from Motorcycle.com, specs for this 353cc beastie don’t come with requisite engine speeds, though we ARE given the torque, which sits at 22.9lb-ft. @ 7,000rpm – all punting out of a decidedly non-HD-esque liquid-cooled, eight-valve Parallel-Twin heart.

The Riding academy version will also purportedly weigh 10 lbs more (and feature a detune of 13 ponies to 23hp), likely due to the protective bar system the Academy will be using for the lessons.

Added to this is the seat height, with the X350 coming in at around 32” and the Riding Academy variant clocking 30” for versatility – all floating on a “41mm inverted fork with adjustable rebound damping, and a single rear shock offering adjustable preload and rebound damping.”

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2023 X350, the RA variant of which will be headed for America’s HD Riding Academy. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

Brakes will be the honor of a very nice dual four-piston caliper set, while rolling duties depend on the bike; China will apparently be getting Pirelli Angel ST rubber, while the RA variant will get an Angel CT pair.

All told, we are looking at a bike with a higher seat, a neutral/upright riding position, three available colors (black/orange/silver), and “a price tag of ¥33,388, which is about US$4,840.”

Here’s the full list of specs for Harley-Davidson’s 2023 X350:

