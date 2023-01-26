Harley’s X350 is Coming to the US

I have the feeling the next few decades’ worth of production model ranges are about to get a tad more complex – and it’s all due to multi-national partnership collaborations. More than one signature means more than one pot into which fingers can be stuck… not a bad thing, but not a piece of cake to explain, either.

Take Harley’s up-and-coming X350, for example.

Benelli’s 302S. Media sourced from Top Speed.

When first discovered, this bike was found to carry an altered parallel 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, Liquid-cooled engine. This was a similar unit to that of the Chinese-owned Benelli 302S, making for an American bike with Italian-dubbed, Chinese-sourced power.

But wait. It gets better.

Harley’s X350. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

The engine’s alteration means less yoink-and-braap than the 302S, with Top Speed recording that the X350 will tout “a bigger bore and slightly smaller compression ratio to produce 36 horsepower,” with “power… transmitted via a six-speed gearbox while a small, stubby exhaust flows out the gases.”

USD forks, an offset side-mounted monoshock, 17” alloy wheels, a 30” ride height, 5.6” of ground clearance and a 3.6-gallon tank capacity also make the machine ideal for Harley-Davidson’s Riding Academy, where the power will be further downgraded in an X350RA variant to a wee 23hp, maintaining her 456.3lb weight for the educational duties (via Business Today).

Harley’s X350. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Pricing is expected to hit Rs. 2.50 lakh in India, which translates to a rough $3,067.50 USD over here… and it’s highly likely this bike will have a heftier tag on her once she comes across the ocean.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the X350?

