Motorcycle NewsHarley Davidson

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Goes Touchscreen with Custom iPad Dash

A view of the iPad Pro dash created for.a Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Hold on to your apple bottoms – a custom shop has taken a Harley-Davidson Street Glide touchscreen with the installation of an iPad on the dash. 

Let’s talk about it. 

The report from AutoEvolution states that a tweak on a car to touchscreen via either Android AutoPlay or Apple CarPlay takes no more than a few hundred dollars and a bit of elbow grease – and Soundman Car Audio was aiming just for that price point with the Street Glide upgrade. 

A view of the iPad Pro dash created for.a Harley-Davidson Street Glide

The iPad dash kits are available from the shop’s website (or their affiliated shop on Amazon), with the Street Glide’s option housing a spiffy iPad Pro in all its new-fangled glory, complete with a charging cable to keep the device going. 

We’re not recommending this particular upgrade, seeing as we just covered the risks of vibration-related deterioration for iPhones when riding – let alone the potential for water, debris, and “oops, sorry about that” damage. 

A view of the iPad Pro dash created for.a Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Still – even we have to admit that the infotainment system would be an upgrade from the usual. (Unless you’re talking about the HD Radio Technology-compatible infotainment system in the 2022 BMW Trans-Continental or the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system currently present in Harley Davidson’s Arctic Blast Street Glide Special Edition. Then you’re a wee bit closer.)

A view of the iPad Pro dash created for.a Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Want to chip in? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below. In the meantime, make sure to head over and check out this custom Zero SR/F done up by a barista and a Nike shoe designer.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *