Harley-Davidson Street Glide Goes Touchscreen with Custom iPad Dash

Hold on to your apple bottoms – a custom shop has taken a Harley-Davidson Street Glide touchscreen with the installation of an iPad on the dash.

Let’s talk about it.

The report from AutoEvolution states that a tweak on a car to touchscreen via either Android AutoPlay or Apple CarPlay takes no more than a few hundred dollars and a bit of elbow grease – and Soundman Car Audio was aiming just for that price point with the Street Glide upgrade.

The iPad dash kits are available from the shop’s website (or their affiliated shop on Amazon), with the Street Glide’s option housing a spiffy iPad Pro in all its new-fangled glory, complete with a charging cable to keep the device going.

We’re not recommending this particular upgrade, seeing as we just covered the risks of vibration-related deterioration for iPhones when riding – let alone the potential for water, debris, and “oops, sorry about that” damage.

Still – even we have to admit that the infotainment system would be an upgrade from the usual. (Unless you’re talking about the HD Radio Technology-compatible infotainment system in the 2022 BMW Trans-Continental or the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system currently present in Harley Davidson’s Arctic Blast Street Glide Special Edition. Then you’re a wee bit closer.)

Want to chip in? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below.