Harley Davidson Gives Us a Custom, Hand-Painted Street Glide

Harley-Davidson has been busy – and with 2021 coming to an end, the American motorcycle manufacturer shows no signs of slowing down.

Harley has just released a special edition of their Street Glide hot-rod bagger model, complete with a new paint job – and I’m not lying when I say that the juicy hues are making me crave a saltwater taffy at a local marina.

500 of the Gliders will be inundated with a limited edition coat of H-D’s Arctic Blast paint, handcrafted for each vehicle – and as per usual, each special edition of this batch will have a serialized number on the tank, making the having of one of these beauties all the more exclusive.

The cool-toned custom paint job was revealed at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – a brilliant metallic deep blue, with bright blue strokes over a pearlescent white base.

If you look closely, you’ll also see a hexagonal pattern over the metallic blue, giving the glare on the fairing a tasty honeycombed appearance.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO Harley-Davidson, is excited to provide the Arctic Blast limited edition baggers to H-D’s clientele.

“With the Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint offering for the Street Glide Special, at Harley-Davidson, we continue to build on our reputation and lead by example, as the best in exclusive custom motorcycles and design.”

Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling and Design, explains that “The Arctic Blast paint is executed in strokes of high-contrast color intended to communicate the appearance of motion.”

“The design looks bold from a distance but offers interesting details that can only be seen up close, including a blue pearl effect over the white base and a ghosted hexagon pattern on the fairing.”

Artisans at Gunslinger Custom Paint in Golden, Colorado, will be performing the paint job, as per the Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ motorcycles and Limited Edition paint sets agreed upon by Harley Davidson.

Examples of this brilliant partnership include the 2021 CVO Tri Glide Bagger and the 2021 Road Glide Bagger.

Don’t hold out on this model – prices start at $32,999 USD (MSRP), with optional RDRS adding $995 USD.