Indian Motorcycle Announces Apple CarPlay for Newer Models

iPhone Users Rejoice!

Here’s some good news for Indian riders who use iPhones. The company has officially announced that some of its newer models can now run Apple CarPlay. This will make using your phone and apps easier.

According to a recent press release, the 2020 Indian Chieftain, Roadmaster, or Challenger equipped with the 7-inch Ride Command. The new version of the Ride Command system also gets fixes and updates to address bugs and issues with the system. The big news, though, is the Apple CarPlay.

With this system, you can talk to Siri to send messages, listen to music and apps through your Bluetooth headset, and have access to your maps and navigation apps. The update to the Ride Command system can be downloaded online for free. All you’ll need to do is download the update to a USB drive, which you can then plug into your motorcycle.

If you don’t feel comfortable doing the install yourself, then you can take your bike into the dealership and have the technicians there do the install. It shouldn’t take long at all. It’s important to note that this update is just confirmed North American markets and if you’re outside of that, then you should reach out to your dealer to make sure that the update is available. If you have any questions about it, your dealership is the place to go.