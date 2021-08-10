Harley Davidson: New Growth And Profitability For The American Company

The market economy has been a tough place coming out of restrictions.

With inflation, higher raw materials costs, and lingering global supply chain issues running rampant across the hemispheres, Harley Davidson has been hit from all sides.

Despite this, market shares for the American company continue to grow on a steady rise – through the market is worried about a stall.

In a report from The Motley Fool, sales revenue for Harley Davidson has purportedly doubled in the past year – a far cry from what the predictions called for, and one that has great potential to keep the company running at a steady rate…at least for the time being.

All told, this year’s consolidated revenue for H-D rose 77% to $1.5 billion, raking in a net income of $206 million, or $1.33 per share.

That’s a far cry from the $92 million in losses that Harley Davidson had to tuck under its belt in the second quarter of 2020 – a scant $669 million in revenue, with shares as low as $0.60 by comparison.

This year’s steady growth is partially due to the clever sales tactics of H-D but partially also due to the company’s commitment to put multiple eggs in more than one basket.

With Harley Davidson’s release of their Serial 1 Electric bicycle brand (as well as the long-awaited release of the LiveWire electric motorcycle model and the more energy-efficient bikes released for Europe), the company has changed the strategies of decades past, revamping their brand image into a more narrow, concentrated company that can adapt with the changes of the market.

It’s a clever move – and one that has placed Harley Davidson’s motorcycles up alongside current competitor Zero Motorcycles, as well as rivals such as Energica – a company that prides itself in electric motorcycles with longer range and a bargain price.

Time will tell how Harley Davidson manages the next quarter – until then, check out their new Sportster® S.