Harley-Davidson: New 2023 Lineup To Include Three New Bikes

America’s beloved bike brand has given us quite a few new bikes in the previous years; from the iconic Pan America, to the dark-and-dreamy Nightster and Sportster, Harley-Dadvison’s slowly adjusting their brand image to align with future generations of hooters – and now, we’re told 2023’s lineup hold an extra THREE NEW BIKES!

Pinch us.

We should add, the word ‘new’ comes with a wee bit of fine print; with Harley’s Chinese X350 (a machine created in collab with QJ Motors) currently experiencing success in the Eastern Hemisphere, she’ll be new to America, sure – though we’re still not so convinced this bike will have any capacity beyond that of a road academy unit.

A custom Breakout from Killer Customs. Media sourced from Killer Customs.

The Nightster Special was already figured out in mid-December based upon the VIN filings circulating about, so that’s confirmed – but what about this news of a Breakout FXBR?

“Though gone from the USA for a couple of years, the Breakout will make a comeback this year, that too with a bigger Milwaukee Eight 117 (1,923cc) mill,” suggests the report from Top Speed.

“It’ll produce 101 horsepower, seven more than the previous-gen Milwaukee Eight 114-powered Breakout.”

Harley-Dadvison’s logo. Media sourced from Badass Helmet Store.

What do you think will be the most popular bike to turn up at Harley’s 2023 reveal on January 18th?

