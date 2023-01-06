Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Harley-Davidson: New 2023 Lineup To Include Three New Bikes

Top of the Menu = X350,  Breakout FXBR and a Nightster Special

Harley's Nightster, of which we hear there will be a 'Special' variant. Media sourced from Thunderbike.
America’s beloved bike brand has given us quite a few new bikes in the previous years; from the iconic Pan America, to the dark-and-dreamy Nightster and Sportster, Harley-Dadvison’s slowly adjusting their brand image to align with future generations of hooters – and now, we’re told 2023’s lineup hold an extra THREE NEW BIKES!

Pinch us. 

We should add, the word ‘new’ comes with a wee bit of fine print; with Harley’s Chinese X350 (a machine created in collab with QJ Motors) currently experiencing success in the Eastern Hemisphere, she’ll be new to America, sure – though we’re still not so convinced this bike will have any capacity beyond that of a road academy unit. 

A custom Breakout from Killer Customs. Media sourced from Killer Customs.
The Nightster Special was already figured out in mid-December based upon the VIN filings circulating about, so that’s confirmed – but what about this news of a Breakout FXBR?

“Though gone from the USA for a couple of years, the Breakout will make a comeback this year, that too with a bigger Milwaukee Eight 117 (1,923cc) mill,” suggests the report from Top Speed

“It’ll produce 101 horsepower, seven more than the previous-gen Milwaukee Eight 114-powered Breakout.”

Harley-Dadvison's logo. Media sourced from Badass Helmet Store.
What do you think will be the most popular bike to turn up at Harley’s 2023 reveal on January 18th?

Be sure to comment down below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Badass Helmet Store, Killer Custom and Thunderbike*
Amanda Quick
Ex-homeschooler Amanda Quick spends her time managing her two businesses, digging into old bike manuals, and prepping for track days. Her love for bikes has her head stuck in the more futuristic predictions of the auto-world - and although she might raise eyebrows at the very suggestion of a ride with her cello, she loves you a little more for it. Articulate nerd with a terrible sleep schedule and a dotty love for horsepower.
