Harley’s Getting a Nightster S for 2023

Remember that little bit we did on filing codes showing potential for new Pan Americaninos?

Well, those filings are now joined by an RH975S code coming out of the Land Down Under…and given that Harley-Davdison‘s Nightster (RH975) now has an ‘S’ attached in the coding, we’re putting two and two together for the ultimate sporty addition to America’s two-wheeled ranks.

Harley-Davidson’s Nightster, which could have an ‘S’ variant soon debuted in the new year. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

The news was caught by Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com, who found the evidence two days ago, along with proof suggesting this model won’t have much in the way of functional upgrades.

While an aesthetically-tuned bike has its place in range variants, choosing stuff that just looks sporty for a legitimate Nightster ‘sport’ variant is…tongue-in-cheek, though not uncommon.

Based on what Chung found, we’re looking at the typical 90hp @ 7,500rpm

Revolution® Max 975T engine, with a different cast wheel design and slightly heavier weight figures (up to 216 kg from 211kg, though that figure could be heavier with the new components put on the bike to prep her for Australia proper).

Bottom line, 2023’s reveal of Harley’s new lineup will be debuting on January 18th – and if there was anywhere the bike was going to be debuted, we’re all putting our money on there.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.