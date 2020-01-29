Harley-Davidson Didn’t Wrap Up 2019 on a High Note

Some Stinging HD News for the End of 2019

Nobody expected Harley-Davidson to have a great 2019. However, the year was a little worse than expected. The company saw an 8.5 percent decline in revenue, according to Reuters. That includes motorcycle sales, merchandise, and accessories. All told, the company still pulled in $874.1 million.

The company has seen sales fall in the past 12 quarters. This is forcing Harley to make some tough decisions. Revenue was not helped by tariffs that have been imposed lately. These tariffs made it harder for Harley to see a profit on the bikes it does sell.

As you can imagine, none of this is very inspiring for the company’s stock. Looking a little longer-term, the stock price has dropped by 44 percent over the past five years. The fact of the matter is that the industry is down and Harley has been losing customers to age and not able to get new ones for years.

To its credit, Harley has made efforts to change its image and attract new buyers. The company has the LiveWire and an electric bike push, and it has the Pan America and the Bronx coming soon. The question I have is will it be soon enough. I don’t ever see Harley dominating sales like it once did, but the company needs to stop the bleeding. It’ll be interesting to see how things go in 2020.