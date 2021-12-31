Former NASA and Tesla Employee Creates Off-Roading Electric Motorcycle Concept

The First Ever Electric Motorcycle to Feature Carbon Fiber Wheels

A Taiwan-based EV manufacturer called Graft has just come out with the first (ever) electric motorcycle concept featuring carbon fiber wheels.

Let’s get into it.

Azizi Tucker, founder of Graft, has credentials longer than my pizza topping list on a four-day weekend bonanza. He is also the mastermind behind this electric bike, christened the ‘EO.12’ – an odd little machine whose personality speaks all the louder with its ‘permanently lubricated chain,’ its anemic weight of 50kg (110lb), and an IP67 water resistance rating (that means it can be submerged under the water, up to one meter, and still function perfectly).

Graft boasts that the 21” wheels carry a ‘monolith interchangeable battery system’ that’s unique in its versatility.

“…you can either keep a spare [battery] to extend your range (which is not mentioned) or you can swap the batteries, if you want to use them across their entire range of vehicles,” comments the report from AutoEvolution.

“Three power modes allow you to use the vehicles for easy riding, to preserve battery life and get the longest range (Mode 1, recommended when riding in slippery conditions), or for short, fast, and powerful adventures (Mode 3, suitable for predictable conditions).”

“There’s also Mode 2, which is the standard one that is also the most versatile and gives you the best of both worlds. The latter is the manufacturer’s suggested power mode for most riding conditions.”

All told, this neat (and highly useful) battery system is purportedly capable of churning out a power peak of 20kW, and a stunning 440Nm of rear-wheel torque (we’re assuming this number is so high because smaller electric machines tend to have 100% of their torque instantly available at the yank, unless the designers have somehow moderated it using more complex systems).

Other features of this odd machine include the fact that it has been built using a 3D-printed titanium drivetrain, and sports an “aircraft-grade CNC-machined aluminum frame.”

There’s no word yet on price, only that the bike is ‘coming soon’…but we’ve heard that before (cough cough, SONDORS), so we will keep an eye out and update you as we get news handed to us down the pipeline.

