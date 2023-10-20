Event: “Pure Cruising” with Royal Enfield’s 2023 Super Meteor 650

When I first opened my inbox to find an e-invitation from Royal Enfield, I was both intrigued and impressed; here was a brand willing to cover flights, travel, room, and board so we could get to attend an event with the following description:

“Everything’s bigger in Texas, and our next launch is set to be meteoric.”

While we weren’t given a clear heads-up on the bike beforehand, the above hint was enticing. The Super Meteor 650 was the brand’s most hyped-up motorcycle since its first reveal at EICMA 2022, though the retro cruiser had yet to set wheels to western shores.

A Super Meteor 650 at Royal Enfield’s “Pure Cruising” event. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick (WebBikeWorld).

Was Royal Enfield launching their newest middleweight cruiser, or was another of a similar moniker about to hit the limelight?

Time would tell; in the meantime, the complimentary experience trumped any and all verbiage vagueries. Event forms, passport forms, and license forms were speedily submitted and renewed, and the first available aerobird was boarded out of YXU proper to DFW.

Texas, baby!

A view of the flight to Dallas Forth Worth, Texas. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick (WebBikeWorld).

A seamless flight exit, bag pickup, and 10-minute Uber later, and I was at the Omni® Las Colinas Hotel. Here was the itinerary I received on the back of my name tag as I checked out:

THURSDAY

Dinner at the Cork and Pig Tavern

FRIDAY

Ride

Quick pit stop at the new Royal Enfield Tech Center

Ride

Lunch at the Greenhouse Restaurant

Ride

Cocktails, evening presentation, and Super Meteor 650 price reveal

A full roster.

Keep in mind, I booked off my weekend to check out a bike but I wasn’t told which machine we would get to ride until touching down at Omni property proper. Imagine my surprise, then, when the PR team let out that we would all be given a Super Meteor 650 play with!

Myself and Steve Dasilva from Jalopnik, enjoying a leisurely slouch as we wait our turn to spin the twisties into a rousing B-roll. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

I wasn’t as familiar with Royal Enfield events, but at this point I couldn’t help but feel that the bike would live up to my expectations in one way or another. A motorcycle marque doesn’t spend multiple figures on plane tickets, hotel rooms, open bars, and commercial liability insurance unless they can at least back up their claims with a good product, right?

Myself and Nathan Kolbe, the Marketing Leader of Royal Enfield (North America). Media provided by Royal Enfield.

The first evening’s outing at the Cork and Pig Tavern was a stone’s throw away from the sprawling lawns that fronted Irving’s Lake Carolyn – an idyllic jaunt around the corner with the tepid temps, and one that we all made with a certain air of weightlessness.

Entrance into the tavern boasted a bustling atmosphere where we were ushered into reserved booths laden with appetizers and menus, each of us next to a fellow road mate or three for the next day’s package of pavement pleasures.

The Cork and Pig Tavern, where customized menus waited to prime us for the next day’s ride. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

As we settled into the orders and I waited for my Bloody Caesar (a cocktail equivalent to a Bloody Mary bested by a profusion of olives, celery, hot peppers and pickles), I realized that the verbally modest gent to my right was none other than Adrian Sellers, the Head of the Industrial Design Department for Royal Enfield.

An hour and a half later, the table had moved on from ahi ahi tuna, chicken and cow to sugar-dusted beignets, chocolate cake and some sort of cheesecake confection (and another cocktail or three); I had also received a brilliant perspective on everything from the potential for solid-state batteries over the hype of hydrogen tech to the why’s of certain cruiser concepts and why buying a bike shouldn’t always be about knocking the fenders.

Adrian Sellers, the Head of the Industrial Design Department for Royal Enfield. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

With the Super Meteor, we placed a huge emphasis on getting the materials right. Usually, when you walk into a generic dealership, one of the first things that people do when they walk up to one of these big, authentic cruisers is they knock on the fenders to check if they’re metal or not.

It’s so old-school, it makes no sense. Metal fenders make no sense, they add weight… [but] it’s this visceral need from the customer that “this is quality, ” and there’s also the continued link to the past.”

– Adrian Sellers, Head of the Industrial Design, Royal Enfield

… more on that for when the Sellers interview goes live.

The next morning showed off a squinty 6:30am breakfasting start. Here, I got to know the members of my particular group a little better. Apparently, there were actually two or three groups scheduled to have their go on the Super Meteor 650 fleet, and we were the first of the entire event.

From left to right: Allison Parker (Rider Magazine, Evan Allen (CycleWorld), Janaki Jitchotvisut (RideApart), myself (Amanda Quick) and Steve Dasilva (Jalopnik). Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

Included in our little band was Kelly Callan (Ultimate Motorcycling), the enigmatic Ted Edwards (Road Dirt TV), the ever gracious and equally sarcastic Constant Didier (Motoplus.ca), a bright-eyed Steve Dasilva (Jalopnik.com), the superbly informed Michael Gougis (roadracingworld.com), the bushy-tailed and talented Evan Allen (CycleWorld.com), Adam Waheed (Motorcyclist.com), Manny Padya (CafeRacerMag.com), Janaki Jitchotvisut (RideApart.com), Will Roberson (RoadRunner.net), Troy Siahaan (Motorcycle.com) and Patrick Lambie (InsideMotorcycles.com), among various members of Royal Enfield’s core team.

Mark Wells, Royal Enfield’s Chief in Design, standing next to myself (Amanda Quick) as we complete the riding with Group 1 to the RE Tech Center. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Adrian Sellers joined our throng alongside Mark Wells, RE’s Chief guy for Global Product Strategy & Industrial Design at Royal Enfield – and that’s where it hit me.

We were going to be riding with the two blokes responsible for the existence of the Super Meteor 650, on the Super Meteor 650s they designed… and we were even going to get to pick their brains about it afterward.

Banging group, yeah?

And off to the asphalt we went.

An example of each of the “Astral,” “Interstellar” and “Celestial” variants available in Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 family. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield gave us around thirty bikes in several color schemes for our group to choose from; some showed off a more basic, “naked” aesthetic and others went for a more true-blue cruiser vibe with windscreens, passenger backrest and wider footpegs, and other additions.

I myself selected a dark, two-toned number with a black and subtle olive green flake – a middling model with a color scheme titled “Interstellar Green,” priced, I later found out, at an MSRP of $7,299.00 USD / $9,799 CAD.

(If you’re curious about the pricing of the other variants…)

Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 in “Interstellar Green.” Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

For the above, I got the following below:

Engine Type Parallel twin, 4-stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled Bore x Stroke 78mm x 67.8mm Displacement 648cc Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Maximum Power 46.4hp (47PS) @7250rpm Maximum Torque 52.3 Nm @ 5650rpm Ignition System Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Clutch Wet, multi-plate Gearbox 6-Speed constant mesh Air Cleaner Paper element Engine Start Electric Chassis Type Steel Tubular Spine Frame Front Suspension 43mm Showa Big Piston, Upside Down Forks, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Twin Shocks, 101mm travel, preload adjustable Wheelbase 59″ (1500mm) Ground Clearance 5.3″ (135mm) Length 88.98″ (2260mm) Width 35″ (890mm) without mirrors Height 45.5″ (1155mm) Seat Height 29.1″ (740mm) Curb Weight 531.3lbs (241kg) with 90% fuel & oil Fuel Capacity 4.15 gallons (15.7L) Tires Front 19″ – 100/90 – 19 M/C 57H (Tubeless) Tires Rear 16″ – 150/80 B16 M/C 71H (Tubeless) Brakes Front 320mm disc, twin piston floating caliper Brakes Rear 300mm disc, twin piston floating caliper ABS Dual-Channel

A quick set of signatures on the obligatory waiver, and we were away.

The first ride stint was about 45 minutes, give or take; when I say “nearly” everybody behaved for this first stretch of the street, I mean that Wells and Seller were easily the most at-ease examples within the group; Wells, in particular, was showing off a hooligan move or three mid-situ (as one does being Chief of Design for Royal Enfield and knowing the thing’s capabilities inside and out).

From left to right: Mark Wells, myself (Amanda Quick), and Steve Dasilva. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

Before long, we were all slapping through the Super Meteor 650’s gearbox, putting forth a bevy of saddle-bouncing, some minor slaloms, and a ton of throttle/footwork – all in the resolution of the one big question, “what kind of bike is the Super Meteor 650?”

Without spoiling it too much for the ride review, I can confirm one thing for certain: The Super Meteor is a true cruiser, and she gave nothing but good vibes all day.

Amanda Quick aboard her choice of Super Meteor 650 for Royal Enfield’s “Pure Cruising” event. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

A velvety smooth throttle carries roughly 46 ponies through an easy-going six-speed gearbox; 530lbs might seem a bit heavy, but Adrian and Mark didn’t build this bike to fit in the shoes of a supersport’s revline… nor did they try to make the bike anything but an accessible, middleweight, versatile cruiser designed to appeal to smooth Sunday afternoons with enough punch to safety maneuver through traffic.

Amanda Quick aboard her choice of Super Meteor 650 for Royal Enfield’s “Pure Cruising” event. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Yes, we hit the freeway multiple times.

No, the yank wasn’t as discernable in 5th and 6th gear as it was in the lowers – but then again, it wasn’t meant to be. Light small-talk at the multiple intersections confirmed for nearly all of us that the nimbleness of RE’s Super Meteor 650 was a huge factor in the fun of the thing, making maximum use of the bike’s rev range in a way that made you want more.

The design team at Royal Enfield pulled a clever move in shortening the Super Meteor 650’s wheelbase for lean-happy shenanigans, that’s for sure.

Amanda Quick aboard her choice of Super Meteor 650 for Royal Enfield’s “Pure Cruising” event, executing a gentle lean. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Rolling into the Tech Center, we were met by members of Royal Enfield’s North America core team as well as reps from the Global party; our tour began with a quick ceremonial cutting of the Tech Center’s ribbon (big congrats to Royal Enfield for the added space!), and continued to walk about of a series of clean rooms.

The inside of Royal Enfield’s new Tech Center, featuring models currently available on America’s market. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

The main area was lined by a plethora of Royal Enfield engines, and the center stage was Royal Enfield’s current Himalayan, as well as the Interceptor 650, a Continental GT, and a pair of Super Meteors.

This Tech Center wasn’t just a new building for the company, by the way; since Texas is a mecca of trade and transport, RE chose this state’s convenient location to better serve both products and technical training courses into the laps of our eager Powersports community.

Krishnan Ramaswamy, the President of Royal Enfield North America, believes the heat helps the ideal location, too:

For the previous six years, we have been holding technical training classes in Milwaukee… Typically dealers send their techs for training in the fall or winter, and Milwaukee is the LAST place you want to be in the winter…” – Krishnan Ramaswamy, President & Business Head, Royal Enfield North America

A lineup of Super Meteor 650 models against one of the murals prevalent in Denton, Texas. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

The second stint of riding took us to the Greenhouse Restaurant.

Patties and potatoes were ordered, and we sat down to munch, this time with Mark Wells sharing his part in the design of the Super Meteor 650 and how the idea of the Meteor 350 (and an elder sibling Super Meteor) was kind of all there at the beginning:

Back in 2015/2016, we were looking at incoming emissions requirements and also expanding the lineup in wanting to create something that was a progressive step for the user, to go from a – at the time we had the UCE 350 and the 500, which were essentially the same engine, bored-out.”

From left to right: Mark Wells, RE’s Chief of Design, and Allison Parker (Rider Magazine). Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

We wanted to do a parallel twin because that’s kind of where our heritage is at – we made parallel twins in the past and we knew we wanted to make a range of products with that… [and] we knew we wanted to replace the Thunderbird, we wanted to do a proper cruiser [and] all told, I’m super happy with how the product’s come out.” – Mark Wells, Chief of Design / Global Product Strategy & Industrial Design, Royal Enfield

More on that when the interview with Mark Wells goes live later.

Royal Enfield’s two-tone Super Meteor in “Celestial Red.” Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

Bellies full, we walked back to the parking lot where I swapped out for a pretty “Celestial Red” unit, complete with upgraded seats, windshield, passenger seat + backrest, and thicker footpegs.

The change was quite noticeable, especially on the freeway; our troop rolled about the twisties of Texas countryside with ​​Chad Osborn, Darryl Tocco, and Billy Klingsporn in tow for some hi-res photos and live-action filming, while I enjoyed all the benefits that a windscreen and cushy saddle could afford.

Group 1 of Royal Enfield’s “Pure Cruising” event heading back toward Irving. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

A quick nap and a scoot to the freebie cocktails and dinner on the lawn, and Royal Enfield officially revealed their pricepoints for all variants of the Super Meteor 650, as well as the neat news that Canada’s markets would receive the Super Meteor 650 at the same time as the US!!

Woohoo!

River rolling a souped-up Super Meteor 650 out of the Omni Las Colinas hotel. Media courtesy of Amanda Quick.

The next morning was a mix of emotions. I was suddenly hankering to ditch the plane and yoink a velvety throttle back to my homeland; instead, I received a pleasant surprise from Royal Enfield’s core crew in the last moments prior to the Uber lift to DFW airport.

In walked Yadvinder Singh Guleri, CCO for Royal Enfield, and with an hour of time to spare!

Yadvinder Singh Guleri, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Royal Enfield. Media sourced from EVO India.

The obvious question to posit in this interview, of course, was what Royal Enfield would look like for the future. Here’s a sneak peek at what the brand’s Chief Commercial Officer had to say:

There are certain things [from our heritage] which we always kept. Yesterday, Adrian talked about the “triangle on the frame.” That [design] is one thing which we’ll still retain… a challenge for people like Mark, who needs to make something new.” People will say, “I can give you another wonderful, totally new bike if you allow me not to be restricted by this kind of design language!” But no, this we will keep.”

– Yadvinder Singh Guleri, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Royal Enfield

Of course, there’s a lot to take away from this event. As you’ll soon see in Yadvi’s interview, the company has more than enough finances to back new projects, but that doesn’t mean Royal Enfield is signing up for drastic changes to their lineup anytime soon.

What we DO know is that now, more than ever before, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production is gunning for the customer – news that I was happy to hear, given how well the Super Meteor 650 performed.

Amanda Quick prepping for her trip with the Super Meteor 650. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Curious to hear more about the event and how the Super Meteor 650 behaved for us?

We’ll include the requisite articles below upon completion.

See you on the next one, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media procured by Amanda Quick and the Royal Enfield crew, with the exception of Yadvi’s image, sourced from EVO India. Special thanks to Chad Osborn, Darryl Tocco, and Billy Klingsporn (and the rest) for their amazing work on the media package. Wish someone could have recorded you guys in your element; the live-action filming was awesome. Catch you on the next one.*