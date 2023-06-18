2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 [Specs, Features, Photos]

A Modern Classic: The 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is an impressive motorcycle at the top of their 2023 lineup. that pays tribute to the café racer culture of in England. The bike’s design, affordability, and genuine café racer appeal make it a tantalizing option for motorcycle enthusiasts. The new Continental GT 650 Twin shares its predecessor’s style but offers an entirely new riding experience. It features an ergonomic design, allowing easy reach to the clip-on bars for a perfect mix of steering feel and comfort. Equipped with 36-spoke aluminum alloy rims and Ceat tires developed specifically for Royal Enfield, the bike’s sculpted tank, weight-forward stance, and rearset footrests are hallmarks of a traditional café racer.

Royal Enfield made sure to make durability, balance, and handling priorities on this bike. With a ground clearance of 174 mm, an excellent lean angle, and the stopping power of Bosch dual-channel ABS, the bike is nimble and controllable no matter the environment.

At the heart of the GT 650 Twin is the simple, easy-to-maintain 648cc engine with a usable 47 horsepower. Customization options are available for riders to make their GT 650 Twin unique, from choosing the perfect color to selecting from thousands of combinations for protection, comfort, and style and helping riders stand out from other British motorcycle manufacturers.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at $6,349 USD/$8,499 CAD

Model Overview

36-spoke aluminum alloy rims and special tires Bosch dual-channel ABS Tubular steel frame Parallel Twin 4-stroke

Kawasaki Z900RS

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC Engine Power 47 HP Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Torque 52 Nm @ 5250 RPM DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6-speed constant mes Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41 mm front fork, 110 mm trave Suspension Rear Twin oil cover shocks, 88 mm travel Brakes Front 320 mm disk, ABS Brakes Rear 240mm disc, ABS Tires Front 100/90 – 18 Tires Rear 130/70 – 18 Fuel Tank Capacity 13.7 ltr Color Rocker Red, Mr Clean, Dux Delux, British Racing Green, Ventura Strom, ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI Spark Plugs Digital Spark Headlight 12V, H4-60/55W (Halogen) Tail Light 12V, P21/5W DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2122 mm Width 1165 mm Height 789 mm Wheelbase 1400mm Ground Clearance 174mm Seat Height 804mm Curb Weight 202 Kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Features

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Photos

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Videos

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review by RedAng Revival:

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 review by Freddie Dobbs: