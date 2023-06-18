2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 [Specs, Features, Photos]

A Modern Classic: The 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is an impressive motorcycle at the top of their 2023 lineup. that pays tribute to the café racer culture of in England. The bike’s design, affordability, and genuine café racer appeal make it a tantalizing option for motorcycle enthusiasts. The new Continental GT 650 Twin shares its predecessor’s style but offers an entirely new riding experience. It features an ergonomic design, allowing easy reach to the clip-on bars for a perfect mix of steering feel and comfort. Equipped with 36-spoke aluminum alloy rims and Ceat tires developed specifically for Royal Enfield, the bike’s sculpted tank, weight-forward stance, and rearset footrests are hallmarks of a traditional café racer.
Royal Enfield made sure to make durability, balance, and handling priorities on this bike. With a ground clearance of 174 mm, an excellent lean angle, and the stopping power of Bosch dual-channel ABS, the bike is nimble and controllable no matter the environment.
At the heart of the GT 650 Twin is the simple, easy-to-maintain 648cc engine with a usable 47 horsepower. Customization options are available for riders to make their GT 650 Twin unique, from choosing the perfect color to selecting from thousands of combinations for protection, comfort, and style and helping riders stand out from other British motorcycle manufacturers.
The 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at $6,349 USD/$8,499 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,349 USD/$8,499 CAD
- Key Features:
- 36-spoke aluminum alloy rims and special tires
- Bosch dual-channel ABS
- Tubular steel frame
- Parallel Twin 4-stroke
Main Specs
- Engine: 648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC
- Power: 47 horsepower
- Torque: 38 ft-lbs
- Weight: 445 lbs (202 kgs)
- Seat Height: 31.6 inches (804 mm)
Competitors
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC
|Engine Power
|47 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Starter
|Torque
|52 Nm @ 5250 RPM
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6-speed constant mes
|Final Drive
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm trave
|Suspension Rear
|Twin oil cover shocks, 88 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|320 mm disk, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|240mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90 – 18
|Tires Rear
|130/70 – 18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.7 ltr
|Color
|Rocker Red, Mr Clean, Dux Delux, British Racing Green, Ventura Strom,
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI
|Spark Plugs
|Digital Spark
|Headlight
|12V, H4-60/55W (Halogen)
|Tail Light
|12V, P21/5W
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2122 mm
|Width
|1165 mm
|Height
|789 mm
|Wheelbase
|1400mm
|Ground Clearance
|174mm
|Seat Height
|804mm
|Curb Weight
|202 Kg
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Features
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Photos
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Videos
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review by RedAng Revival:
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 review by Freddie Dobbs: