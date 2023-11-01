Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Electric Motorcycles
··1 min read

Electric Everything: US-Bound Evoke 6061-GT Gets 140 Miles on a Single Charge

A view of Evoke's new electric cruiser, currently headed for American shores. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.
Earlier today, Electrek’s Micah Toll covered an electric cruiser set to debut to America’s market with a 410-mile charge range – you heard right. 

For reference, the bike with the longest range in Zero’s lineup – the Zero SR ZF14.4 – touts a 223-mile range for city streets. 

Has America just met her new number-one electric cruiser contender?

A view of Evoke's new electric cruiser, currently headed for American shores. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.
Back when the 6061-GT was still a concept, the company said that 15 minutes of charge would get 80% of performance, with 100% getting 292 miles of range in the city. The news accompanied the novelty of relaxed ergonomics in an electric motorcycle frame – a rarity these days, considering the current hype for Adventure bikes and the drive to dive into a motocross machine or two.

Today, we know the 2024 6061-GT to take 30 minutes before reaching 80% capacity, unless you buy an an upgrade package called the 6061 Series – a kit that uses an ultra-fast DC charger to juice up in in 15 minutes.

A view of Evoke's new electric cruiser, currently headed for American shores. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.
By the way, this bike has “the largest lithium-ion battery pack (29.7 kWh) on any electric motorcycle to date,” so don’t expect heft to rank any lower than 700lbs; further specs include a 120hp heart capable of a 125mph top speed, the latter likely contributing to the bike’s sweet range stats. 

A view of Evoke's naked bike lineup. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.
We expect the Evoke 6061-GT to go for around $24,995 USD, with available liveries including “Obsidian Black” and “Sniper Green;” while we both wait for the “TBD” sticker to resolve on the cruiser’s arrival to US shores, what do you think of Evoke’s new electric cruiser?

*All media provided by Evoke Motorcycles*