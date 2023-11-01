Electric Everything: US-Bound Evoke 6061-GT Gets 140 Miles on a Single Charge

Earlier today, Electrek’s Micah Toll covered an electric cruiser set to debut to America’s market with a 410-mile charge range – you heard right.

For reference, the bike with the longest range in Zero’s lineup – the Zero SR ZF14.4 – touts a 223-mile range for city streets.

Has America just met her new number-one electric cruiser contender?

A view of Evoke’s new electric cruiser, currently headed for American shores. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.

Back when the 6061-GT was still a concept, the company said that 15 minutes of charge would get 80% of performance, with 100% getting 292 miles of range in the city. The news accompanied the novelty of relaxed ergonomics in an electric motorcycle frame – a rarity these days, considering the current hype for Adventure bikes and the drive to dive into a motocross machine or two.

Today, we know the 2024 6061-GT to take 30 minutes before reaching 80% capacity, unless you buy an an upgrade package called the 6061 Series – a kit that uses an ultra-fast DC charger to juice up in in 15 minutes.

A view of Evoke’s new electric cruiser, currently headed for American shores. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.

By the way, this bike has “the largest lithium-ion battery pack (29.7 kWh) on any electric motorcycle to date,” so don’t expect heft to rank any lower than 700lbs; further specs include a 120hp heart capable of a 125mph top speed, the latter likely contributing to the bike’s sweet range stats.

A view of Evoke’s naked bike lineup. Media courtesy of Evoke Motorcycles.

We expect the Evoke 6061-GT to go for around $24,995 USD, with available liveries including “Obsidian Black” and “Sniper Green;” while we both wait for the “TBD” sticker to resolve on the cruiser’s arrival to US shores, what do you think of Evoke’s new electric cruiser?