Ducati World Première 2024: Episode 4, “Choose It All” With the Multistrada V4 RS

A day or so ago, Ducati had a leak of photos floating about the ‘net showing off a “Multistrada V4 RS” (via Motorsports.net).

We’re here to confirm that a new Multistrada is, in fact, the bike to be debuted today for Ducati’s World Première 2024… and this thing is exactly why I have so much trouble categorizing adventure bikes.

A view of Ducati’s brand new Multistrada V4 RS. All media provided by Ducati.

Say hello to the 2024 Multistrada V4 RS, Ducati’s do-it-all, touring-focused adventure multipotentialite of choice. This bike is the very first of the Multistrada range to flaunt a MotoGP-derived engine, with the V4 RS showing off the iconic, 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale heart capable of 180hp (132kW) @ 12,250rpm and 87ft-lb (118Nm) of yank @ 9,500rpm.

That’s ten more ponies than the original Multistrava V4, and we’re not even talking about how the raised rev limiter now flaunts 2,000rpm more than Ducati’s V4 Granturismo.

Very nice.

Here’s the dyno graph of the thing, per Ducati’s release and media:

The dyno results on Ducati’s 2024 Multistrada V4 RS. Media provided by Ducati.

Additional features of the new Multistrada include the use of Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, which “self-regulates based on the rider’s riding style” and has been tuned for better ergonomic comfort.

Race-ready Brembo Stylema calipers join a single-sided swingarm, Marchesini forged aluminum wheels for over 5lbs in weight savings, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa rubber for the ultimate grip (120/70 front and 190/55 rear), while a more compact battery saves weight for future revs.

A view of Ducati’s brand new Multistrada V4 RS. All media provided by Ducati.

Of course, Ducati’s not loosed their new Multistrada V4 RS without the obligatory inclusion of multiple software safety aids; front and read radar tech comes as standard for this beastie, making use of both Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), as well as the ready-to-rumble ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC).

A view of Ducati’s brand new Multistrada V4 RS. All media provided by Ducati.

Here’s what we’ve got for Ride Modes, according to Ducati:

Low “Urban” Mode Power is reduced to 11hp, and a smooth throttle response. Medium “Touring” Mode Maximum power in 4th, 5th, and 6th gear, with a slight reduction in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, but with a sweeter throttle response. High “Sport” Mode Maximum power in 4th, 5th, and 6th gear with a slight reduction in torque in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, with prompt throttle response. Full “Race” Mode Maximum power in all gears, with a prompt response from the throttle

An exhaust specially made for the Multistrada V4 RS (complete with Akrapovič silencer) helps to punt out the benefits of the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch (and use of the Ducati Corse Performance Oil for +2.5hp), while a new tail, featuring a titanium seatpost subframe that saves 5.5lbs and is “realized in technopolymer [and] integrated with a passenger grab handle.”

Ducati’s Desmosedici MotoGP-influenced “Iceberg White” color scheme adorns the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS for the new season, putting forth the ultimate bike to get when you can’t decide which genre to take on a spin.

Expect all of that goodness to be available from February 2024 at a starting MSRP of $37,995 USD / $41,995 CAD.

What do you think of Ducati’s new Multistrada V4 RS?

*All media provided by Ducati