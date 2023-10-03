Zero Motorcycles: Save up to $4,500 on All MY2022-2023 Bikes

It’s official: Zero Motorcycles has just discounted their entire MY2022 and MY2023 lineups!

The embargoed news hit our inbox late last night, along with the following table showing off the bigger price slashes:

According to the release, the discounts affect all of North America and will remain relevant for all remaining MY2022-2023 inventory in our local dealerships.

This move is further proof that Zero is super keen on making electric bikes accessible to new generations of eco-conscious riders – and Zero Motorcycles’ VP of Sales is proud to offer the price cuts to our good community:

This MSRP reduction is another example of how Zero Motorcycles continues to lead the charge. It enables Zero to leverage its scale and manufacturing efficiency to make EV motorcycles accessible to a greater number of riders as demand increases and the industry continues to evolve.” – Mike Cunningham, Zero Motorcycles VP of Sales, Zero Motorcycles

A view of a Zero motorcycle, currently celebrating a hefty discount! Media provided by Zero Motorcycles.

Be sure to head over to Zero’s website, where the affected models will show their slimmed-down MSRPs.

Are you hankering to get your hands on a Zero Motorcycle?