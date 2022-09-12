Ducati’s New Streetfighter V4 Sold Out in a Few Hours

In a striking bit of weekend news, Ducati has just told us that their World Premiere Episode 1 selection – the new Streetfighter V4 – completely sold out – and in a handful of hours, too.

If you recall, Ducati created exactly 630 units of the Streetfighter V4 (the non-Lambo one), with a further 63 units showing off the Lamborghini-inspired livery, in tandem with the ultra-luxurious Lamborghini Huracán STO.

All are now accounted for, thanks to the teamwork at Team Red – and most delighted is Ducati’s VP of Global Sales (and After Sales), Francesco Milicia.

“Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is an incredible project, capable of expressing an extreme combination of sportiness, exclusivity and appeal,” says Milicia in the relevant press release.

“Right from the first sketch, we thought this bike could become a collector’s item and the reaction of the public present at Misano when Pecco unveiled it gave us certainty. Deliveries will start in April (May for North America) 2023 and we are happy for the Ducatisti who have booked this beauty.”

“We are also aware that on this occasion, some enthusiasts were not able to book the bike and fulfill their wishes. Still, Ducati is focused on proposing more and more projects of this kind in the future, and we are certain that everyone will have the chance to make their dream come true.”

A hefty congrats to Ducati!

