2023 Ducati World Première: Episode 1, The Unexpected

Well, it’s official – Ducati has finally released the special edition bike that they’ve saved for the primary episode of their World Première – and it’s a Streetfighter V4 that’s joined by an equally suave machine from Lamborghini.

By collaboration, we should specify that BOTH marques are releasing a machine for this occasion.

A view of Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 and Lamborghini’s Huracan STO, created in collaboration with Lamborghini. Media sourced from Ducati.

For Ducatisti worldwide, we’ve been given the iconic Streetfighter V4; for Lamborghini, a brilliant, swanky, limited edition Huracán STO.

Despite the 400-color-options with Lamborghini, Ducati’s press release tells us that the color were surprisingly hard to pick for this dynamic duo – but as we can see, the Verde Citrea/Arancio Dac scheme won out.

Painted on both vehicles are the number 63 – a special figure for Lamborghini, and one that is mirrored in the available 630 units for the collaboration.

A view of Ducati’s Streetfighter V4, created in collaboration with Lamborghini. Media sourced from Ducati.

If you recall, this isn’t the only collaboration that Ducati has had with Lamborghini.

Back in 2021, the marques released their matching Dial 1260 and Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, with great aplomb.

Since we’re here for the Team Red side of things, let’s take a look at the Streetfighter:

A view of Ducati’s Streetfighter V4, created in collaboration with Lamborghini. Media sourced from Ducati.

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4

Apart from the killer color scheme (and the Stradale heart punting out 208hp @ 13,000rpm and 23Nm of yank @ 9,500rpm, with Euro5 hoomologation), the new Streetfighter V4 also carries a strong set of side fairing wings – an homage to the brand’s successes on the MotoGP track – as well as a carbon fiber finish (the same finish and texture as Lamborghini’s) to dress the bike’s bodywork.

Everything from the front mudguard, belly panel, tank side cover and rims, all the way to the tail section and updated, lighter pipe, have been created to showcase prominent features of the Huracán STO, with the auto marque herself doing the honors of the design.

Other premium features of this Streetfighter V4 include the race-derived dry clutch, the billet aluminum footpegs, and a set of fantastic Akrapovič type-approved silencers in titanium and carbon fiber, all of which complements the weight, currently archived as 178kg/392lbs, with the kerb weight logged at 197.5kg/435.4lbs.

A view of Ducati’s Streetfighter V4, created in collaboration with Lamborghini. Media sourced from Ducati.

All told, the Streetfighter V4 will be sailing by for the bag-worthy price of $79,000 USD – a luxury pricetag, to be sure, and one that sings to the ultimate objective of both brands: Luxury, and Quality.

All told, the Streetfighter V4 will be sailing by for the bag-worthy price of $79,000 USD – a luxury pricetag, to be sure, and one that sings to the ultimate objective of both brands: Luxury, and Quality.

We will keep you updated on other World Première episodes as they come trickling down the pipeline;