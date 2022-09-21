Ducati: Scrambler Sales Reach 100,000 Milestone

60 years ago, in 1962, Ducati blessed the motorcycle industry with the Scrambler, then a single-cylinder retro piece of pretty capable of 250cc’s of ponypower.

The Ducati Scrambler then enjoyed production from 1962 to 1975, after which the model wasn’t revived until 2015.

Ducati’s Scrambler, in commemoration of the brand’s 60th anniversary. Media sourced from Scrambler Ducati.

Today, Ducati not only celebrates 60 years of ‘scrambled’ successes, but they’ve also just made the 100,000-unit mark for Scrambler sales.

Congrats to the Bologna-based Bike manufacturer!

Ducati’s Scrambler, in commemoration of the brand’s 60th anniversary. Media sourced from Scrambler Ducati.

“Ducati has proposed many different interpretations starting from 2015, including the first Scrambler Ducati Icon in Urban Enduro, Full Throttle, Street Classic and Classic versions (to which the Mach 2.0, the Italia Independent limited edition, the Flat Track PRO, the Café Racer, the Desert Sled, the Sixty2 and the Icon Dark were then added),” states the report from Scrambler Ducati.

Ducati’s Scrambler, in commemoration of the brand’s 60th anniversary. Media sourced from Scrambler Ducati.

“Completing the Land of Joy family are the latest and more contemporary 1100 Tribute PRO, Urban Motard and Nightshift, which represent a real concentration of appeal and style.”

To further celebrate the 60-year Anniversary, Ducati has partnered with Carrera Eyewear to produce a 60-piece ‘Carrera X Scrambler Ducati’ collection.

The new sunglasses available from the Carrera X Scrambler Ducati collection. Media sourced

Be sure to head over to the Scrambler Ducati website; for other related news, we’ve got the best of the latest archived in our twice-weekly newsletter, as well as the daily updates on our shiny new homepage.

Know where you’re headed yet on your next Ducati adventure? Sometimes it takes a bit of inspo from other riders in your community – which is why we’re glad you’re here! Media sourced from Scrambler Ducati.

Be sure to look around, drop a comment (you know we love to hear from you), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.