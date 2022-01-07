Drag Race: LiveWire One Electric Motorcycle Pitted Against Tesla’s Model S Plaid

Who Do You Think Won?

At this point, y’all know we dig a good drag race.

Maybe it’s the friendly competition, maybe it’s the endless bickering and bets placed…maybe it’s the post-result snickers and “told you” vibes keeping energy light and sparky on a Friday morning.

Regardless, we’re here for this and it’s going to be a blast.

ElecTrek tells us that Tesla recently posted the “quietest drag race ever,” involving a straightaway between two electric beasties: Tesla’s Model S Plaid and Harley-Davidson‘s all-new LiveWire One.

This is apparently the first time these two machines have been pitted against each other, so we were curious to see how the specs would play out…naturally, many of us were anticipating the LiveWire One to blow the gasket off any four-wheeler in the competition, as was the case for the drag race of a WSBK-spec Kawi and MotoE-spec Energica bike against a Lambo Super Trofeo and the one where a Ducati Panigale V4 S was challenged by a Porsche GT2 RS.

Both times the bikes won, by the way.

Still. The concept of a bike winning doesn’t necessarily account for the build of an AWD electric car, especially the bonkers torque of a Model S Plaid; remember, there’s a sparky motor up front and two in the rear for this machine, making the torque that much more readily available to the driver of a Tesla.

Here are the specs for each model:

Tesla Model S Plaid Specs

Engine

Triple-electric motor

horsepower

1,100+

Torque

N/A

Range

520 miles

Top speed

200 mph

0-60mph

2.0 seconds

Other Features

Tri Motor AWD, Adaptive Air Suspension

Harley-Davidson LiveWire One Specs

Engine

Revelation internal permanent magnet synchronous motor

horsepower

100

Torque

84 ft-lbs.

Range

146 miles (city range)

Top speed

110 mph

0-60 mph

3.0 seconds

Other Features

Clutchless single-speed transmission

So who do you think won?

Drumroll please…

Tesla Model S Plaid Wins!

Here’s the breakdown, according to the video:

“Despite the bike’s lower weight, the LiveWire’s 105 hp can’t compare to the total of 1,020 hp from the Tesla Model S Plaid. And while the Harley boasts an impressive 0-60 mph time of just over three seconds, the Tesla can do it in under two seconds.”

“The LiveWire did snatch a brief early lead before being overtaken by the Tesla. But the race was over quickly, both literally and figuratively.”

Don’t believe us? Here are the printed results from the strip:

We’re also told that this was the quietest drag race that the team had ever experienced – and while the lack of roar was weird, the specs don’t lie: Tesla’s Model S Plaid boasted a finish in 6.1024 seconds, beating the LiveWire’s 7.2717 seconds.

Let us know what you think; drop a comment below, we love hearing from you.

Be sure to also stay up-to-date on other recent newsies from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from ElecTrek*