Drag Race: MotoE and WSBK Bikes Share The Strip With a Lambo Super Trofeo

Who Do You Think Won?
Top Speed’s just covered a fantastic drag race between a WSBK Kawasaki ZX10r Racing-Morrad (Team Pedercini Racing), a Kawasaki ZX-10r (stock form), an Energica Ego electric motorcycle (street version), and a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Super Trofeo (Victory).
To be honest, we’re not sure they even bothered with the Lambo, but we’ll roll with it (I’ll see myself out).
It’s kind of a given that motorcycles will win a drag race over cagers. On top of carrying a much more impressive power-to-weight ratio, bikes – if competitively compared – have the ability to stay nimble at high speeds.
It does wonders for the torque figures, and we can’t get enough of it.
Source: YouTube
So, here for you today, we have a trifecta (technically quadrangular if you count the ZX-10R stock) drag race – and we’re pretty sure they put the Lambo in there just to get a bit of extra clout for the advertising.
Not that we’re complaining.
“The Kawasaki ZX10R in both WSBK and stock form, loses out to the Energica Ego on initial acceleration off the line, but then pulls it back convincingly to take the win,” states the report from TopSpeed.
“Of course, both bikes then beat the Lamborghini hands down.”
Source: YouTube
Of course, the report makes a good point when it comes to the highly alluring Energica Ego:
“When the ZX10 and the Gallardo run out of fuel, it takes a couple of minutes to chuck a bit more petrol in and then they can carry on playing.”
“The Energica, however, will need to sit near a power source for a couple of hours and, until they sort that out, electric bikes will always come second to petrol bikes.”
Here, according to the coverage on YouTube, are the opponents, complete with the overall speed figures:
Source: Asphalt & Rubber
Energica Ego Electric SuperSport (Street Version)
kW
100
HP
136
Nm
195 @ 0 – 4700 rpm
Time (0-100 km/h)
3s
Source: WSBK
WSBK Kawasaki ZX10r Racing-Morrad (Team Pedercini Racing)
kW
161
HP
220
Nm
127.5 @ 11500 rpm
Time (0-100 km/h)
3s
Source: Motor1
Kawasaki ZX-10r (Stock Form)
kW
147
HP
200
Nm
113 @ 11500 rpm
Time (0-100 km/h)
3.5s
Source: WallpaperUP
Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Super Trofeo (Victory)
kW
412
HP
560
Nm
540 @ 6500 rpm
Time (0-100 km/h)
3.7s
Comment below, letting us know what you think – we love hearing from you.
Be sure to hit up other newsies from our archives (the one about the watch with parts of Steve McQueen’s Triumph Trophy R6 built into it was pretty cool), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.
No Comment