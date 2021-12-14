Drag Race: MotoE and WSBK Bikes Share The Strip With a Lambo Super Trofeo

Who Do You Think Won?

Top Speed’s just covered a fantastic drag race between a WSBK Kawasaki ZX10r Racing-Morrad (Team Pedercini Racing), a Kawasaki ZX-10r (stock form), an Energica Ego electric motorcycle (street version), and a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Super Trofeo (Victory).

To be honest, we’re not sure they even bothered with the Lambo, but we’ll roll with it (I’ll see myself out).

It’s kind of a given that motorcycles will win a drag race over cagers. On top of carrying a much more impressive power-to-weight ratio, bikes – if competitively compared – have the ability to stay nimble at high speeds.

It does wonders for the torque figures, and we can’t get enough of it.

So, here for you today, we have a trifecta (technically quadrangular if you count the ZX-10R stock) drag race – and we’re pretty sure they put the Lambo in there just to get a bit of extra clout for the advertising.

Not that we’re complaining.

“The Kawasaki ZX10R in both WSBK and stock form, loses out to the Energica Ego on initial acceleration off the line, but then pulls it back convincingly to take the win,” states the report from TopSpeed.

“Of course, both bikes then beat the Lamborghini hands down.”

Of course, the report makes a good point when it comes to the highly alluring Energica Ego:

“When the ZX10 and the Gallardo run out of fuel, it takes a couple of minutes to chuck a bit more petrol in and then they can carry on playing.”

“The Energica, however, will need to sit near a power source for a couple of hours and, until they sort that out, electric bikes will always come second to petrol bikes.”

Here, according to the coverage on YouTube, are the opponents, complete with the overall speed figures:

kW

100

HP

136

Nm

195 @ 0 – 4700 rpm

Time (0-100 km/h)

3s

kW

161

HP

220

Nm

127.5 @ 11500 rpm

Time (0-100 km/h)

3s

kW

147

HP

200

Nm

113 @ 11500 rpm

Time (0-100 km/h)

3.5s

kW

412

HP

560

Nm

540 @ 6500 rpm

Time (0-100 km/h)

3.7s

