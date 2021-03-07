Deals We Love This Week: Up to 20% Off First Manufacturing Jackets

Good Jackets for a Fair Price

If you’re in the market for a new motorcycle jacket, First Manufacturing is one of those brands that cater to the V-twin and cafe racer crowd that makes a slew of good options. These jackets work on the bike and provide some good style off the bike as well.

The brand makes a lot of different jackets for men and women riders. If you want to see all of the jackets on sale right now, click here. There’s a ton of jackets on Revzilla that are marked down by 20 percent right now. You can see my top picks by scrolling down.

First Manufacturing Turbine Jacket

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (20% Off)

The Turbine Jacket is the first jacket that you should check out. This jacket comes with perforated naked cowhide, single-snap mandarin collar, vented zippered chest pocket, grommets under each arm, permanent mesh liner, pockets for additional armor (not included). The jacket is currently 20 percent off, which means you’ll save $50.

First Manufacturing Villain Jacket

Regular Price: $289.99, Sale Price: $231.99 (20% Off)

Next up we have the Villain Jacket. This jacket brings similar construction but in a very different style from the jacket shown above. You get zippered chest pocket vents, buttoned additional pockets, two concealed carry pockets, upper back vent, zip-out liner, YKK zipper, and armor pockets. The jacket is 20 percent off, so you’ll save $58.

First Manufacturing Drifter Jacket

Regular Price: $279.99, Sale Price: $223.99 (20% Off)

Ah, the Drifter, this is your standard leather motorcycle jacket, and it’s a good one. The jacket features a distressed cowhide construction, scooter style collar with a zippered front, two chest pockets, two chest pockets, two concealed carry pockets, underarm grommets, YKK zippers, and pockets for armor. The price has been discounted by 20 percent, so you’ll save $61.

First Manufacturing Vendetta Jacket

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $215.99 (20% Off)

The Vendetta Jacket is a great jacket and features a hood as well. It offers leather construction, mandarin collar, removable zip-out hoody, two chest pockets, two hand pockets, two concealed carry pockets, zippered venting, and plenty of pockets for armor, though the armor is not included. The jacket is 20 percent off right now, so you’ll save $54.

First Manufacturing Enforcer Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $239.99 (20% Off)

Looking for that classic biker style? Then you should check out the First Manufacturing Enforcer Jacket. It’s a great option if you like the old-school Schott look but don’t want to pay the price. This jacket features an asymmetrical zipper, snap-down collar, venting for airflow, zippered pockets except for the small snap pocket, grommets under the arms, two concealed carry pockets, and a full-sleeve zip-out liner. The jacket is offered at 20 percent off, which means you’ll save $60.