Deals We Love This Week: Roland Sands Design Gear Up to 63% Off

Roland Sands Design (RSD) makes gear that’s stylish, usually of very high quality, and often expensive. That’s why you have to watch out for this stuff to go on sale before you hand over your hard-earned dollars. If you like the brand’s aesthetic for its gear and want some quality stuff, then now is time to shop for RSD motorcycle gear.

Revzilla is offering up to 63 percent off RSD gear. Not everything is discounted that highly, but quite a lot of it is well over 25 percent off, with much of it getting into the 40 and 50 percent discount range. If you want to see all of the RSD gear on sale, click here. If you want to see my top picks, keep scrolling.

Bell SRT Modular RSD Newport Helmet

Regular Price: $399.95, Sale Price: $319.96 (20% Off)

The Bell SRT Modular RSD Newport Helmet takes the venerable lid from Bell and adds to it a unique graphics package that looks very old school. Oddly enough the new-school construction and design actually looks really good with the graphics. For those unfamiliar, the SRT Modular is a helmet that features a fiberglass shell that comes in two sizes, multi-layer EPS that comes in three sizes, a drop-down sun shield, DOT approval, and a five-year warranty. The helmet comes with a 20 percent discount and that puts you at a savings of about $80.

Roland Sands Rourke Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $40.00 (47% Off)

The RSD Rourke Gloves are a fantastic pair of leather gloves for riding. They’re attractive and simple with a classic design. The gloves also feature cowhide leather construction, tricot lining, pre-curved fit, touchscreen compatible fingertips, flex material on the knuckles, and Velcro at the wrist. With a serious 47 percent discount, you’re talking about saving an even $35.

Roland Sands Duro Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $350.00, Sale Price: $150.00 (57% Off)

The Roland Sand Design Duro Perforated Jacket might look like a simple perforated jacket, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. The jacket features a RSD laser perforated waxed cotton construction with a snap collar. It has a riding fit with pre-curved sleeves and a dropped back length. There are side adjusters, Cool Core mesh lining, CE Level 1 Knox armor in the elbows and shoulders, and room for you to add a back protector if you want. With a massive 57 percent discount, you’re looking at a savings of $200.

Roland Sands Truman Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $350.00, Sale Price: $199.00 (43% Off)

Another great perforated jacket is the Roland Sands Design Truman Perforated Jacket. It takes the vintage enduro-style jacket to all-new levels. The jacket features a perforated waxed cotton shell, a classic riding fit with pre-curved sleeves and dropped back length, a snap collar, CE Level 1 Knox armor at the elbows and shoulders, and a pocket for a back protector. It’s a lot like the jacket above but with different pockets and some leather accents. At 43 percent off, you’ll save about $151.

Roland Sands Hefe Jacket

Regular Price: $480.00, Sale Price: $180.00 (62% Off)

Hefe means boss, and that’s exactly how you’ll feel in the Roland Sands Hefe Jacket. The denim and buffalo leather construction looks great and provides ample protection. The jacket features Kevlar where it matters, too. The jacket has a satin poly mesh lining with a pocket for electronics. Pair that with CE Level 1 armor in the elbows and shoulders and a classic fit with pre-curved sleeves as well as a space for a back protector and you have a fantastic jacket. With the 62 percent discount running right now, you’ll save $180.