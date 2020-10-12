Deals We Love This Week: Motorcycle Jacket Markdowns!

Now Might Be the Best Time to Get a New Jacket

With a lot of folks’ riding season coming to an end, motorcycle gear shops, like Revzilla, are rolling out the sales. I’ve been a bit behind with keeping up on the deals recently, but these ones on motorcycle jackets were too good to pass up. Revzilla has marked down a lot of its inventory to entice buyers this fall.

With all that said, you should check out the full list of jackets on sale. I’ve also decided to pull together a list of five of my favorites. Keep scrolling to see my picks. If you’re not loving my choices, then feel free to click the link in this paragraph to see al of the jackets currently on sale.

Joe Rocket Phoenix 5.0 Jacket

Regular Price: $169.99, Sale Price: $135.99 (20% Off)

Joe Rocket’s Phoenix 5.0 Mesh textile Jacket is a fantastic summer riding jacket. While we’re into the cooler months of the year now, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t pick one of these up at a discount for next year’s riding season. The jacket features a poly/mesh shell, removable waterproof liner, CE-rated protectors in the shoulders and elbows, a removable spine pad, elastic sleeve adjusters, and adjustable waistband, and reflective stripes. At 20 percent off, you’ll save $36.

REAX Folsom Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $429.00, Sale Price: $279.00 (35% Off)

I’m a pretty big fan fo the REAX Folsom Leather Jacket. It’s a handsome leather jacket with plenty of nice features. The jacket features oiled buffalo leather, CE level 2 armor in the elbows and shoulders, a pocket for a back protector, articulated sleeves, lateral shoulder gussets, reinforced double-layer elbows, chest pocket vents, back exhaust vents, snapback collar, zippered cuffs, an adjustable waist, moisture-wicking stretch mesh liner, interior cargo pockets, exterior hand pockets, and YKK zippers. At 35 percent off, you’ll save $150.

Tour Master Transition 5 Jacket

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $215.99 (20% Off)

Going touring? Then the Tour Master Transition 5 Jacket is for you. This versatile jacket features a highly abrasion-resistant 600 denier Carbolex polyester fabric and 1680 denier ballistic polyester in the elbows. Thre’s also venting throughout the jacket, a water barrier under-helmet hood, accordion stretch panels, Phoslite reflective material, microfiber-lined collar and cuffs, adjustable sleeve take-up straps, CE-approved armor in the elbows and shoulders, waterproof barrier, removable thermal liner, zippered chest pocket, adjustable waist belts with TPR pulls, waterproof cargo pockets, and ESO two-way main zipper closure. At 20 percent off, you’ll save $54.

Leatt GPX 5.5 Enduro Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $209.99 (30% Off)

Going to be doing some adventuring? Leatt has you covered with the GPX 5.5 Enduro jacket. This jacket features a durable water-resistant shell with Spandura stretch panels, zip-off arms, zippered ventilation, an internal hydration pocket (up to 3 liters), multi-row reinforced stitching, brush guard fabric on elbows, nine pockets in total, rear reflective material, and a neck collar that can be worn with a neck brace if you choose. The jacket comes with a discount of 30 percent at the moment, which will save you $90.

REAX Ludlow Textile Jacket

Regular Price: $299.00, Sale Price: $199.00 (33% Off)

The REAX Ludlow Textile jacket could be mistaken for a regular street jacket. It’s a smart choice for anyone who wants to blend in off the bike. It has a poly herringbone-patterned outer shell, CE level 2 armor in the elbows and shoulders, a pocket for an optional back protector, removable hood, chest vents, bicep vents, back exhaust vents, adjustable waist, double-layer elbows, gusseted zippered cuffs, moisture-wicking stretch mesh liner, cargo pockets inside, belt loops for pants attachment, YKK zippers and it comes with a two-year warranty. The jacket is currently 33 percent off, which will save you $100.