Deal of the Week: Up to 40% Off Select Merlin Closeouts

Merlin makes great-looking riding gear, but it usually costs a fair chunk of change. Not so much this week, as our friends at RevZilla are offering deals up to 40% off on select closeouts. Check the whole sale out here or keep reading for our picks.

Outlaw D3O Explorer Jacket

Regular Price: $479.95, Sale Price: $287.97 (40% Off)

This rugged but stylish textile jacket is made from 100% organic ripstop cotton with a fluorocarbon-free water-repellent finish to protect you from showers. And as the name implies, it’s got D30 armor loaded into the shoulders and elbows—plus a back protector for good measure!

Blake Stretch Jeans

Regular Price: $159.00, Sale Price: $118.00 (26% Off)

Complete your outfit with a pair of jeans that use Dupont™ Kevlar® to reinforce key impact zones, along with adjustable CE-rated knee armor. They’ve got pockets for optional hip protectors too, making them an easy and comfortable way to gear up for your everyday adventures.

Finlay Gloves

Regular Price: $89.95, Sale Price: $68.32 (24% Off)

These gloves go beyond your standard short-cuff options to provide extra wrist coverage, while still being easier to wear than full gauntlets. They also feature hard palm sliders to help protect your hands if you go down, along with touchscreen-compatible fingers.

Ether Boots

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $173.97 (40% Off)

Shifter pads and a waterproof liner make these boots practical, while included D30 armor around the ankles adds an important layer of protection. Not only that, but the upper is made from full-grain cowhide—seriously tough, and seriously classy.