Deal of the Week: Select Roland Sands Design Jackets Up to 40% Off

We love Roland Sands Design (RSD) here at webBikeWorld (wBW). Not only does the brand make products that look great, but they’re thoughtfully designed with serious technical features you normally don’t find in gear with such a classic biker aesthetic.

This week, it’s also easier to get your hands on one of their quality pieces than ever. See all RSD jackets on sale at RevZilla here or read on for our top choices.

Hemlock CE Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $750.00, Sale Price: $450.00 (40% Off)

Ultra-premium leather construction with a water-repellant finish makes this jacket look and feel luxurious while keeping you dry in inclement weather. All critical seams are sealed up for good measure, and SAS-TEC flex elbow and shoulder armor provide protection to complete the ensemble.

Cayucas Jacket

Regular Price: $380.00, Sale Price: $228.00 (40% Off)

It looks like a classic trucker jacket, but make no mistake—this is built for the road. You get a poly/nylon weave with 1000D Cordura lining for key impact zones, and SAS-TEC flex armor in the shoulders and elbows as well. Strategic mesh lining provides ventilation, too.

Atherton 74 Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $350.00, Sale Price: $210.00 (40% Off)

Made from the highest-quality buffalo leather, featuring a perforated leather collar, and tossing in tons of pockets to boot, this ladies jacket is 100% ready for the road. It sports CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder armor as well, plus a pocket for an optional back protector.

Petaluma Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $395.00, Sale Price: $237.00 (40% Off)

Essentially the women’s version of the Cayucas Jacket featured above, this garment packs 600D Cordura reinforcements in key impact areas and includes SAS-TEC flex armor in the elbows and shoulders. You also get a snap-down corduroy collar and premium YKK zippers all over the place. The devil’s in the details.