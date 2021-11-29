Deals We Love This Week: Roland Sands Motorcycle Jackets up to 56% Off

A great motorcycle jacket should do more than protect you from road rash; it should also show off your style to other motorists. Few brands understand that better than Roland Sands, and lucky you—Revzilla is offering up to 56% off on a TON of their fly-as-all-hell riding apparel this week.

Below, we’re calling out some incredible deals on our favorite Roland Sands jackets for men and women, but they’ve got a bunch of other great stuff on sale as well. Click here for even more deals.

Men’s Roland Sands Motorcycle Jackets up to 56% Off

Roland Sands Johnny Jacket – Camo

Regular Price: $385.00, Sale Price: $170.99 (56% Off)

With a wax cotton body and hand-finished leather sleeves, this jacket makes a statement while offering meaningful protection. It comes with CE Level 1 Knox Microlock elbow and shoulder protection, room for a back protector, and a mesh liner with moisture-wicking properties to help you stay comfortable on the back of your bike (or anywhere else). Plus… I mean, look at that pattern!

Roland Sands Truman Jacket – Camo



Regular Price: $300.00, Sale Price: $139.99 (53% Off)

In keeping with the camo theme, this jacket fully commits to the look by taking it all the way to the ends of the sleeves. You still get leather covering the shoulders and elbows, which also have CE Level 1 armor built into them for slide and impact protection. It might look casual at first, but with pre-curved sleeves, a dropped back length, and a relaxed collar, this jacket is 100% built for riding.

Roland Sands Truman Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $350.00, Sale Price: $239.99 (31% Off)

The sleeker, darker, and more ventilated sibling of the previous item on this list, the Truman Perforated Jacket has CE Level 1 Knox armor in the elbows and shoulders—but also lets in plenty of air through its perforated waxed cotton body to keep you comfortable, and it’s made with a classic riding fit to help you reach the bars without straining. Plus, those subtle leather accents are pretty freakin’ sharp.

Women’s Roland Sands Motorcycle Jackets up to 51% Off

Roland Sands Trinity Perforated Women’s Jacket



Regular Price: $450.00, Sale Price: $220.00 (51% Off)

Enter the Matrix with this stylish and edgy offering that’s also tough enough to protect you on your most action-packed rides. Made from perforated matte buffalo leather, this jacket is tough but breathable, and it comes with CE-rated Knox armor in the elbows and shoulders (just in case you end up sliding during a car chase down the freeway). Plus, it has tons of pockets!

Roland Sands Riot Women’s Jacket



Regular Price: $650.00, Sale Price: $500.00 (23% Off)

A vintage-inspired classic cafe/rocker jacket so sharp it could start a revolution, the Riot Jacket looks great on or off the bike. Made from Blackstone supple top grain cowhide, you get plenty of slide protection here—plus a perforated leather interior trip to keep you from sweating too much. It also comes with room for elbow, shoulder, and back armor (sold separately).

Roland Sands Mia Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $525.00, Sale Price: $472.50 (10% Off)

At only 10% off, the Mia Jacket isn’t marked down as much as the others on our list—but when you consider what a kick-ass piece of gear this is, any deal you get on it is a good one. Made from buffalo leather, it also comes with a waterproof, removable soft-shell hoodie, essentially making it two garments in one.

Not only will you stay dry in the rain and keep your skin in a slide, but this jacket also comes with CE-rated Knox armor in the shoulders and elbows to protect your joints and no less than 3 (count ’em) front zippered pockets. What are you waiting for?

