Dakar 2022: A Win for Honda’s Monster Energy Team

Honda’s own Joan Barreda has been kicking some serious ass in the 2022 Dakar Rally. Held this year in Al Qaisumah, the Dakar had to move to a second destination given that rain was flooding the northern part of Arabia at the 339km stage.

The stage 2 destination ended up a slightly longer distance – 453km, with a quarter of the way spotted by ridged dunes.

Joan Barreda crushed the competition, with the Spaniard beating the next best rider by more than five and a half minutes.

With this most recent podium, we’re told by Honda’s press release that “Joan Barreda now holds a tally of 28 Dakar Rally stage wins.”

This makes Barreda the third most successful in the rally’s history after Peterhansel and Despres, who celebrated 33 Dakar Rally stage wins.

“I’m happy with today, especially after yesterday’s hard day, where several riders got lost,” comments Barreda.

“To make up time in the general standings is good, and we have to be aware that there are ten days ahead and that anything can happen. We are physically in good shape and we are looking forward to it. We have worked all year to get here in good shape, so now is the time to get it all out.”

“I am also happy to be the third rider in the history of the Dakar with the most stage victories. I’m proud of the work I’ve done over the years and the mark I’ve left.”

Be sure to stay tuned, as there have been some changes. The press release tells us that “Stage 3 has also been affected due to the change of today’s bivouac. Race organisers yesterday decided to cancel the first sector of the special, so riders will not have to complete the 368-kilometre timed stage. The first riders are expected to arrive back in Al Qaisumah at approximately 13:00.”

Wishing the riders all the best, and looking forward to the next results!

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of Honda’s press release*