Dainese Buys-Out TCX Boots

Gear Up, Rossi

Italians have a knack for making expensive high-quality stuff. I like to see Dainese as the Ducati of the gear world. Not only do they manufacture quality gear for consumers like you and me, but these products are backed by their experience in MotoGP among other race series. Just bought an R1 and are looking to complete the entire Valentino Rossi look? Dainese has the helmet, suit, and now boots that will achieve a similar level of performance.

That’s right. I just said boots. Dainese has had their own branded boots available for quite some time now, but they just acquired bootmaker TCX to expand their variety in pricing options available.

“[We are] committing to ongoing research into innovative systems that protect athletes from head to toe. We are extremely proud of this operation. TCX shares with Dainese the passion for product and adds technical and development skills that are fundamental in motorbike footwear. I take the opportunity to welcome the TCX team. We cannot wait [to start] working together”, says Cristiano Silei, Dainese Group’s current CEO.

TCX found success when they invented their Torsion Control System which allows full movement of the ankle whilst providing ample protection. They are currently also being manufactured in Italy along with Dainese and AGV (all part of the Dainese Group family now), so I’m thinking the possibility of them moving manufacturing location is lower as they’re all still in the same country and will be working independently from one another for the most part.