Custom Eye Candy: Motorcycle Metz Celebrates 100th Bike Sale With Two Custom Indian Bobbers

What happens when you put Lambo paint on an Indian drag bike?

All sorts of magic.

According to a report from MCN, Indian Motorcycle Metz has gone to town customizing two Indian Scout bikes.

The French dealer created these beauties in commemoration of 100 bikes sold at their dealership.

Each bike has a special theme – and a gorgeous paint job to accompany the upgrades.

The first bike, christened “The Hundred” is a bike after my own heart, inspired by the drag strips of America.

Obviously with this particular project comes a nice juicy back tire (Revtech wheel rims wrapped in Avon Cobra Chrome 240/40 VR18s) and a re-imagined seat (Winderkind raised saddle), to mimic the positioning needed for drag racing.

Additional specs include a totally open intake fitted with a Trask Performance air filter, a Freedom performance exhaust, Arnott pneumatic shock absorbers for the rear suspension, a set of Galfer petal disc brakes, as well as Samco reinforced water hoses, to keep everything cool.

The paint job? Orange Lamborghini details, protected by seven layers of varnish and topped up with a final ceramic coat – courtesy of AR Performance.

Yum.

The second bike, christened “Red Wings”, is all about the old-school vibes – a modern bobber that pays respectful homage to its roots.

Indian Motorcycle Metz blessed this bike with a stripped, blacked-out aesthetic. We’re talking blacked-out levers, grips and floorboards, thanks to Indian’s catalogue.

For the seat, Indian Motorcycle Metz commissioned leatherworker extra-ordinaire, Joff le Barbu from Les Leathers. Take a gander:

Complet the kit and caboodle with a custom rear fender from the French dealer to accompany the 200 section rear tire, a lenticular headlight setup, curved double exhausts, Kellerman indicators, Monza filler cap, and Klock Werks handlebars, as well as a showstopping springer girder front end courtesy of German metal specialist Jochen Lehmann, from Blechfee.

AR Performance also outdid themselves with a lickable Apple Candy paint job, to show off the brightwork.

“We make every effort to show a fun, young and dynamic image and there is no better way to express that than with the customs we create based on the Indian Scout,” says Thomas Castany, boss of Indian Motorcycle Metz.

“Indian Motorcycle is a legendary brand, and we are proud to represent it in Lorraine.”

We hope you enjoy the gorgeous view – and make sure to keep the colors coming with a ride on our behalf!