Indian Motorcycles and Veterans Charity Ride Gets Vets Back On The Road

If there’s one thing I love, it’s that the motorcycle community is openly accepting of all shapes and sizes – and the Veterans Charity Ride is a key example.

The non-profit organization is on their seventh year of completing the Ride To Sturgis for combat veterans who might be in need of a little two-wheeled therapy.

Indian Motorcycles is proud to be the official support and sponsor of the event, with the bulk of the riders being amputees, paraplegics, or victims of PTSD – every man a vet who has given their life for their country.

Dave Frey, a Veterans Charity Ride Founder, says, “Veterans Charity Ride was designed to assist combat veterans who face challenges in their daily living and provide them with a support structure that will get them back outside and living life to the fullest.”

“Many of our veterans used to ride motorcycles before their injuries and thought they never would ride again. Through support from companies like Indian Motorcycle and Champion Sidecar, we are able to get these vets back on bikes and enjoy the freedom of the open road.”

According to a report from the Financial Post, the 2021 Ride To Sturgis will feature eight new riders, each paired off with a returning rider to serve as a one-on-one mentor experienced in the ride, capable of making the new biker feel more at ease.

The ride is scheduled to start in 21 days, on July 28, in Moab, Utah – and the view promises to be breathtaking.

Mentors will guide the vets through some of western USA’s most scenic backroads, with Indian’s contributions including an assortment of models, every one outfitted with a Rekluse® auto-clutch system.

For paraplegics and veterans less comfortable with manning a motorcycle alone, Champion Sidecars has built a series of custom sidecars for the ride, enabling everyone with equal rights to the road.

As if this weren’t enough, vets will be directed to Fort Collins, Colorado, where each soldier will be given an official proclamation and welcoming by the Mayor before moving on to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 6.

Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle, has said in a statement:

“We’re honored to support our U.S. veterans and contribute to such noble cause like the Veteran’s Charity Ride. Riding can be one of the most therapeutic experiences, as we have seen first-hand the dramatic evolution and incredible growth from vets that have completed the VCR program.”

Our hats off to Indian Motorcycles and Champion Sidecars for their involvement, supporting the vets of this country.

To support the Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or to learn more visit IndianMotorcycle.com and VeteransCharityRide.org