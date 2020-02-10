MotoAmerica and Drag Specialties Join Up to Make a Bagger Class of Racing

Racing Begins at Laguna Seca

You’ve probably never really thought about racing that big bagger in your garage, but that’s exactly what MotoAmerica and Drag Specialties want folks to do. The two teamed up to create a Bagger class for racing at Laguna Seca Raceway in California, according to Road Racing World.

Racing will begin on July 11 for the first-ever King of the Baggers event. The event will be held in conjunction with the 2020 MotoAmerica Series. The Drag Specialties King of the Baggers will be part of the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest At Monterey.

“I can’t wait to go watch the Baggers come down the Corkscrew for the first time,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “That will be a sight that I think our fans will love. I think these guys will put on a heck of a show and it will tie in nicely with all the other things we have planned for the Superbike Speedfest At Monterey. It’s going to be an awesome weekend of all things motorcycling at Laguna Seca.”

The baggers event will be for V-twin Baggers. The competitors will come from a group of V-twin producing companies yet to be determined. More details will be released closer to the event date, but until then, check out MotoAmerica events.