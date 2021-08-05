Performance Products: 2021 Moxy Award Goes To Vance & Hines At 81st Sturgis Rally

California-based company Vance & Hines has been recognized for their long-standing relationship with the motorcycle industry and continual support of riders countrywide in the face of economic challenges.

This year, they’ll be at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to receive the award – and they’ve brought two decently sized rigs full of wares for the Harley-Davidson populace to peruse for August 14.

Rod Woodruff, owner of The Buffalo Chip, says, “Those who’ve demonstrated the backbone, skills, determination and cajones to start a business, grow it and prosper amidst difficult economic challenges in an intensely competitive marketplace have earned respect and recognition.”

Vance from Vance & Hines, has responded with the following:

“I’m honored to receive this recognition and want to thank Woody for considering me. The real credit belongs to the team at Vance & Hines who have a passion for riding, racing and making great products for our customers.”

Riders looking to take advantage of the rigs at the Sturgis Rally can expect Vance & Hines Air, Fuel and Exhaust products available, with on-site installations for added convenience.

Vance & Hines will also have experts at the ready to provide consultations, helping riders decide which upgrades to make.

Should the client prefer to have their local dealer work on the bike, Vance & Hines will write a “Make It Yours” prescription for the dealership, so that they know which parts to order and install.

John Potts, Vance & Hines head of sales and marketing, is excited for the event:

“Our team of product experts were anxious to hit the road for this year’s rally. We are planning for one of the biggest crowds ever and we’ve got everything we need to help our customers personalize their Harley’s at the rally.”

Make sure to mark your calendars for this one – and try not to spend all your pennies in one place.