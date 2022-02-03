Custom Eye Candy: CCM Celebrates Golden Anniversary with Titanium-Framed Spitfire

CCM has just revealed a Heritage ‘71 with a titanium frame in celebration of their 50th Anniversary – and the build is a tribute to Alan Clews, CCM’s designer, who passed away on May 2nd, 2018.

Prior to his passing, Clews was, according to MCN, keen on the concept of a titanium frame – and having himself created the world’s first aluminum trials bike, the first carbon fiber road racer, and the first aluminum-bonded chassis, the brilliant designer would have undoubtedly made himself one given his success with exotic materials but for his untimely passing.

“It all began with a passion to win,” says CCM’s website.

“When young motorcycle racer Alan Clews became an unsuspecting bike manufacturer in Bolton, Lancashire. Alan was inspired by world motocross champion Jeff Smith, on his BSA works titanium-framed machine.”

“50 years on, CCM Motorcycles continue Alan’s legacy of building great British motorcycles by creating this exclusive Heritage Motorcycle.”

The Heritage ‘71, now officially down in the books as the world’s first titanium-framed production bike, sports a massive 38% reduction in weight compared to CCM’s traditional unit.

With 20kg taken off the machine thanks to the new super-lightweight 3Al/2.5V CWSR aerospace-grade titanium frame, the dry weight is now clocked at a mere 136kg (299lb) with change to spare (and it still holds a 600cc single-cylinder pea-shooter, punching out a very caffeinated 63hp. That’s “a higher power-to-weight figure than a Lamborghini Aventador”).

CCM accompanies the light-as-smiles perk with Dymag wheels (special ed.), along with a swanky custom 64-piece exhaust (titanium), carbon fibre bodywork, a “semi-aniline hide saddle,” a new radiator guard, and a neat Monza fuel cap carrying the bikes unique production number (laser-engraved).

This in accompaniment with top-shelf Öhlins Blackline suspension, Brembo brakes, Rizoma handle grips and a new cornering headlight put the beastie at the front end of the dealership, along with the matching pricetag of £28,995 pounds sterling ($39,479 USD) for CCM’s efforts.

In the area and want to take a gander? The report tells us that the Heritage ’71 will be at the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle show from February 11th to the 13th, with only 71 units available from the manufacturer.

Drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from CCM’s official website*