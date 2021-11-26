We’ve just had word that Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has unveiled a ‘new’ logo for British brand BSA – and we’re expecting a resurgence on par with TVS-Norton.

The Twitter was posted on November 24th – just a few short days ago, along with a video on the logo’s history, ending with the hashtag #BSAISBACK.

Prior to the 1950s, BSA was considered the largest motorcycle producer in the world, with the sudden decline of US sales largely due to “poor management and failure to develop new products in the motorcycle division,” according to Wikipedia.

(For the more in-depth play-by-play, here’s a separate article on the relationship between Mahindra and BSA Motorcycles.)

Now, the brand may be under a different parent company – but the current owner of the ‘BSA’ nameplate still plans on keeping integral to the classic legacy of the brand.

“BSA is officially owned by Classic Legends, which India’s Mahindra group of companies has a 60% stake in,” explains an article from BBC on India’s love affair with classic British motorbikes.

“The joint venture has [also] received support from the UK government, which awarded BSA a £4.6m grant to develop electric bikes, in the hope of creating at least 255 jobs.”

Since the acquirement of 60% of the company’s stakes by Mahinda for a cool £3.4 million ($5.4 million USD), the brand has been under wraps for a new resurgence…and now that the logo is out in the wild for all to see, it stands to reason that we can expect a bike or two in the coming years.

The report from VisorDown states that Mahindra has already set up a new tech centre in the Midlands, with an R&D centre ready to go as well – we’ve even gotten our greedy hands on some spy shots from Thrust Zone as proof that the brand means business.

MCN also covered a new range of petrol AND electric machines that were purportedly set for BSA’s factory conveyor belts by ‘mid-2021’ – and considering we’re about to smack into Q1 of 2022, we’re expecting at least a bit of movement from BSA in the coming months.

Looking forward to seeing what’s next in store for BSA, and be sure to stay tuned for updates – if we’re already getting spy shots, odds are we’ll not be waiting long for the peeks and teasers.

Be sure to drop a comment, we love hearing from you; EICMA’s still running, so head over and check out our “EICMA2021” category for everything straight out of Milan proper, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.