The CCM Spitfire Six Is Still Available

Limited Production and Available

At Motorcycle Live last year, CCM revealed the Spitfire Six, and I expected these motorcycles to be snatched up pretty quickly. The bike is a limited edition machine, and the company is still taking orders on the Spitfire Six right now, according to MoreBikes.

The CCM Spitfire Six is a unique motorcycle that features a 600cc single-cylinder engine with a six-speed gearbox. The bike looks custom and offers a super unique, minimalist style. Only 300 of the motorcycles will be made, and the parts used to build the bike are top-notch. It should be a very nice motorcycle.

The bike comes with a price tag of £9,995 (about $12,177). That’s not cheap, but it’s also not wildly expensive for a motorcycle that will be made in such low volumes and be so unique. The bike is highly customizable, and that means that you can get your limited-production Spitfire Six built so that it’s pretty much a totally unique bike.

The frame can be had in either black or a clear coat. The tank can be painted one of the following colors: Metallic Oxblood Red, British Racing Green, and Pearl White. From there, you have a choice of numerous parts and accessories to add. Check out the company’s website for more information.