Custom Eye Candy: A Futuristic Bonneville Cafe Racer

Some shops, like the creations punted out of Purpose Built Moto, work on a range of brands; others, such as the team at Tamarit Motorcycles, lean toward a specific brand – and today they have a very special build on the table.

‘JBBS,’ the custom Bonneville cafe racer courtesy of Tamarit Motorcycles. Media sourced from Tamarit Motorcycles.

Meet ‘JBBS,’ a custom Bonneville from the Tamarit garage. JBBS is one of over 100 custom builds that the label has built since their inception in 2015, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

For project #104, Tamarit took a 2008 Triumph Bonneville T100 and started off with a monochromatic inspiration. Blacks, greys and whites were the main palette to set off the vamp from classic to neoclassic – and boy, did it suit her well.

The kit includes a springer fork – originally a unit for a Harley – along with a sweet set of nitro shock absorbers.

The shortened subframe rides on a stretched swingarm and 16-inch aftermarket units, dressed in Dunlop Roadmasters and made all the prettier thanks to the riveted wheel covers.

LED lights (including an adaptive headlight), Motogadget instruments and a sweet package of bar-end blinkers and mirrors complete the look – but not before the team at Tamarit garbed the JBBS in a ‘high-mount Zard exhaust, along with unrestrictive air filters at the intake side of things.’

“For the finishing touches, JBBS was garnished with a bolt-on chain guard, belly pan, and license plate bracket, all of which originate from the workshop’s very own inventory,” finishes a report from Autoevolution.

What do you think?

What do you think?

*Media sourced from Tamarit Motorcycles*






