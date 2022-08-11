Custom Eye Candy: A Royal Enfield Classic 500 from Purpose Built Moto

When Purpose Built Moto (PBM) got their hands on a Royal Enfield Classic 500, there was a specific list of necessaries that main man Charles and the donor bike’s owner, Dave, had to agree on.

The bike had beautiful potential, to be sure, but something had to be done about her nervous handling.

A Royal Enfield Classic 500 from Purpose Built Moto. Media sourced from Purpose Built Moto.

After Dave and Charles put their heads together and gave the 500 her test ride, the dynamic duo decided that she needed to be ‘styled in a way that let [her] classic roots show through, lowering the overall stance of the bike to get that bobber seating position right and classing the entire thing up a bit with some fine fab work and more refined finishes.’ (via Purpose Built Moto).

First, her 19/18” wheels were swapped for 21/19” rubbers, bringing down the steering angle, complemented by low-mounting, one-off 280mm YSS springs and a relocation of the battery to under her swingarm.

A necessary was the iconic bobber seat wrapped in custom leather, finalizing the cinched rear end, ED lighting and stainless steel ‘pop’ of the brackets.

Naturally, no custom job would be complete without a mirror-finish pipe fit to strut your local straightaway; this particular system was created to hug the underside of the engine and wrap around to exit on the other side, with PBM fabricating the thing themselves.

To add to the chrome, chrome, chrome aesthetic, Dave’s request to have the fuel tank, fenders, and headlight nacelle tinted a beautiful olive green, with the custom RE marque adding the final touches.

Of course, with Dave now a VERY happy man, we can say for certain that the bike is not for sale – but what’s stopping you from hitting up PBM yourself to get some work done?

