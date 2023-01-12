Celebrity Cycles: Triumph’s Got a Rocket 3 in Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022)

“Buttress those feelings,” recommends Benoit Blanc; disruptors have assembled, and they’re all here to admire the purdy Triumph Rocket 3 in the recent Netflix smash hit, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022).

Featuring stars like Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, the plot launches with a world-famous detective poking his nose into mysteries surrounding a tech billionaire and his following of zany acquaintances. Thanks to the combination witty banter, loud charm, and clean plot execution, the film has been celebrating lovely ratings…

The Rocket 3 helps all the above, of course.

Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022), featuring Triumph’s Rocket 3. Media sourced from Flicks.

Rolled on to the set by none other than Dave Bautista (playing “Duke Cody” for the flick), Triumph’s iconic inline-three shows off the world’s largest production motorcycle heart, complete with a stunning 2500cc’s, rated at 165hp, with 163ft-lb of peak torque to munch on between sets.

…. I mean, we wouldn’t blame them.

Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022), featuring Triumph’s Rocket 3. Media sourced from IMDB.

Do you think director Rian Johnson made the right decision in including Triumph’s record-breaking babe in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022)?

Let us know in the comments below